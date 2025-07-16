This line of hand-spun drapes will light up your abode with soft, intentional linens

Every home has a certain character, a feel, a vibe you will not forget much after leaving the place. When you visit a house, it is not always the warmth they greet you with, but also the daily rituals and routines which make the house a home.

Purple Pony’s new collection of soft linens is a textural reimagining of everyday spaces

This collection is a curated rhythm of softness and form. It entails gauzy throws that sit gently on a couch, block printed runners that brighten breakfast tables, piped pillow covers that hold the peace of a nap, and waffle towels that feel like a warm hug after a shower. Every piece is made with intention.

"We were inspired by the magic of everyday rituals — lemons sliced at noon, mismatched napkins drying on a line, the long shadow of a cane chair across tiled floors. There’s a domestic poetry that sits at the heart of this collection. We also drew from broader emotional cues: the rising movement toward sensorial design, and the deeply personal way in which Indian homes continue to evolve,” Megha Joshi, the founder of Purple Pony explains.