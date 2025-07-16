This line of hand-spun drapes will light up your abode with soft, intentional linens

Every home has a certain character, a feel, a vibe you will not forget much after leaving the place. When you visit a house, it is not always the warmth they greet you with, but also the daily rituals and routines which make the house a home.
This collection is a curated rhythm of softness and form. It entails gauzy throws that sit gently on a couch, block printed runners that brighten breakfast tables, piped pillow covers that hold the peace of a nap, and waffle towels that feel like a warm hug after a shower. Every piece is made with intention.
"We were inspired by the magic of everyday rituals — lemons sliced at noon, mismatched napkins drying on a line, the long shadow of a cane chair across tiled floors. There’s a domestic poetry that sits at the heart of this collection. We also drew from broader emotional cues: the rising movement toward sensorial design, and the deeply personal way in which Indian homes continue to evolve,” Megha Joshi, the founder of Purple Pony explains.
The collection is anchored by three design pillars: a vivid, grounded palette — turmeric yellow, clay pink, leafy sage, storm blue; tactile textures like cotton-linen blends, soft-tumbled cushions, and ribbed mats; and details like kantha-style stitches, miniature fringes, and tonal layering.
This feel can be executed only if the materials reflect the ideology. Natural cotton, cotton-linen blends, and traces of jute come together. Block-printed by hand or dip-dyed in earth-friendly colours, each piece is finished by artisans — no two exactly alike. “It’s the tiny imperfection that make them feel human. It’s crafted for the emotional weather of the home, moments between noise and stillness. The pieces hold their relevance whether it’s raining outside or lit by winter sun,” Megha says.
Purple Pony’s ideology gives collaborations a lot of space. For this collection, they have worked with artisan-led studios and family-run collectives across India. Mirooh lends its handloom-led finesse and generations-old embroidery techniques, while Sanctuary Living brings calm-toned weaves and meditative home accents that reflect a modern Indian aesthetic. Kahani Living adds a touch of contemporary lightness to traditional block prints, and Kanchan Arts — a homegrown collective supporting over 500 artisans — contributes its expertise in weaving and linen finishing. Oodaii translates botanical simplicity into poetic surface design, and both Mage Home and Taran Living enrich the collection through their tactile weaving and crafted utility, seamlessly tying function to form.
In Hand-spun drapes for Dopamine Dwellings, every imperfection matters, making the pieces more personal and lived in.
Price on request.
Available online.
