ENZA Home’s Summer Homes 2025 brings light, luxury, and linen-cool comfort to Indian interiors

“Summer in India is about slowing down. It’s about how your home starts to feel like an escape,” says Angad P Puri, who leads ENZA Home in India. “We didn’t want to just design a collection that looks summery. We wanted it to feel like you’ve opened all the windows in your life — light, ease, softness, and stillness.”

This intention is woven into every piece—from multi-material consoles designed to quietly elevate hallways or bedrooms, to modular sofas that serve both form and function in evolving Indian homes. Even the brand’s textile line feels thoughtfully aligned. The new bedsheet collection, made with cooling cotton and bamboo blends, comes in earthy hues like floral stone and soft white.