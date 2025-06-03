ENZA Home’s Summer Homes 2025 brings light, luxury, and linen-cool comfort to Indian interiors

When the heat rises and the days stretch long, our homes become more than shelter—they become sanctuaries. It’s the soft touch of linen, the glow of sculptural lighting, and the quiet elegance of well-placed furniture that make summer not just bearable, but beautiful. ENZA Home’s Summer Homes 2025 collection captures this seasonal shift with striking clarity—offering a palette of breezy textures, warm neutrals, and silhouettes that exhale elegance.
Now launched in India, this globally inspired collection is more than just a refresh. From plush, low-slung sofas to bamboo-blend linens that cool on contact, the brand invites you to edit your space with intention, layering comfort with craftsmanship and simplicity with soul.
“Summer in India is about slowing down. It’s about how your home starts to feel like an escape,” says Angad P Puri, who leads ENZA Home in India. “We didn’t want to just design a collection that looks summery. We wanted it to feel like you’ve opened all the windows in your life — light, ease, softness, and stillness.”
This intention is woven into every piece—from multi-material consoles designed to quietly elevate hallways or bedrooms, to modular sofas that serve both form and function in evolving Indian homes. Even the brand’s textile line feels thoughtfully aligned. The new bedsheet collection, made with cooling cotton and bamboo blends, comes in earthy hues like floral stone and soft white.
One of the quiet showstoppers of the collection is its decorative lighting. With hand-blown glass globes, matte brass finishes, and sculptural silhouettes, the brand treats lighting as an art form. “We see lighting not as an afterthought, but as a mood-setter, a design punctuation,” says Angad.
But beyond the look, there’s purpose. Many of the pieces are multi-functional, built to work as seamlessly in a balcony as they do in a reading nook. Durability meets beauty in a way that suits modern Indian lifestyles. “Our homes are extensions of our inner world. Summer Homes 2025 is an invitation to reconnect with that world,” he says.
Price on request. Available online.
