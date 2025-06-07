How your balcony can become a rain café this monsoon

Here are some tips to create a rain-watching haven that feels like a mini escape:

1. Get the right flooring: Start with materials that can handle the weather. Bamboo mats, old rugs, or jute durries are great choices that can withstand moisture while keeping things earthy. Consider floor seating with cushions or a bean bag for that relaxed vibe, just make sure to use waterproof or quick-drying covers.

2. Set the mood with lighting: When the skies turn grey, warm lighting becomes essential. Think fairy lights, paper lanterns, or battery-operated lamps that cast a gentle glow. Keep electric outlets away from wet areas and choose rechargeable options for safety.

3. Choose rainproof furniture: Opt for lightweight, rust-resistant materials like rattan or plastic wicker for your balcony furniture. Foldable pieces are a smart choice, making it easy to move things indoors if the weather turns. Add some throws and cushions for that café feel, but don’t forget to bring them inside when the rain gets heavy.