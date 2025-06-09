Monsoon Gardening: Keep your gardens pest-free this season

It might be difficult to spot the little pests like slugs, fungi, aphids and more, there are certain measures that can be taken so that they stay off your garden.

Get your drainage sorted

Bad drainage during the monsoon means water –logging and breeding grounds for mosquito larvae. Wet soil is also home to fungus and root rot. None of these are either healthy or welcome for your garden. So, get a good drainage check before the monsoons arrive. Keep a lookout that excess water is not accumulating in pots or hanging plants.

Clean the garden

Often seen leaves and plant debris on fallen across the garden but ignored them completely thinking they are harmless? Interestingly, while the debris and dried leaves may be harmless, once they start to collect, they become the habitats of slugs, snails and fungus. Thus to avoid these, the debris must be cleaned regularly. In fact, moisture-prone organic matter should not piled up in the garden at all.