How to turn your garden into a cosy meditation corner?

You can choose the cosy nook that's your favourite and set your things up every morning, or create an entire setup so that you don’t have to worry about it again.

Pick a spot

Ideally, choose an East –facing spot so that you can meditate with the rising sun. It helps to begin your day with a calm and peaceful mind. For those who have anger issues or anxiety issues, this helps them control their personalities to a great extent.

Create your space

If you have a large garden, you may opt for setting up a gazebo or a wooden structure surrounded by glass. This demarcates your meditation room and lets you take full advantage of the me-space. In case you have a smaller garden, then you can concretise a particular spot which will be demarcated as your meditation spot.