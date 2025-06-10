Home and Decor

How to turn your garden into a cosy meditation corner?

From choosing a spot to stocking up utilities, decorating it, and finding peace of eyes and mind, here’s all you need to know about your garden conversion.
Here are some easy fixes to turn your gardens into a cosy meditative spacePexels
Have a beautiful garden in your home and want to turn that into your meditation corner to escape the morning humdrum inside the house? Here are a few tips how you can create a peaceful corner for yourself.

If you have space, you can build an enclosed structure, place a permanent gazebo or decorate your cosy corner to demarcate it.
You can choose the cosy nook that's your favourite and set your things up every morning, or create an entire setup so that you don’t have to worry about it again.

Pick a spot

Ideally, choose an East –facing spot so that you can meditate with the rising sun. It helps to begin your day with a calm and peaceful mind. For those who have anger issues or anxiety issues, this helps them control their personalities to a great extent.

Create your space

If you have a large garden, you may opt for setting up a gazebo or a wooden structure surrounded by glass. This demarcates your meditation room and lets you take full advantage of the me-space. In case you have a smaller garden, then you can concretise a particular spot which will be demarcated as your meditation spot.

Hang a windchime in the meditation space or from the tree branches.
Stock up the essentials

You can keep scented candles, essential oils of your choice, incense sticks, water bowls, sound bowls, towels and yoga mats in handy. Many even prefer to keep the Buddha idol as a mark of prosperity. Should you have a whole structure then build cabinets where you can store these. Otherwise, your garden shed can have a rack where these are kept and can be assembled easily every morning.

The power of sound

Wind chimes, creating the sonic sounds as they move along with the wind are a delight to the ears. Try and keep one or two wind chimes near your place of meditation or you can hang them from tea branches too. Moreover, many like to meditate while playing yoga beats in the background. You can install a speaker or carry a portable one with you for the same.

Addign water fountain adds to the decorative element of the space. The sound of the falling waters also calms the mind.
Decorate

Sometimes, water fountains add more glam to the area, especially if it is in the open. You may also choose to add some fish to a water pond or a fountain.

Refreshment

Don’t forget to keep a stock of your herbal tea or energy drink, which you will quietly sip on after the routine is over.

