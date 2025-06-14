Vikram Goyal Studio and Viya to hold debut exhibition in Kolkata
Vikram Goyal’s debut exhibition in Kolkata is special, because the product designer is holding a joint showcase of Vikram Goyal Studio and Viya, marking a significant new chapter for both design houses. Set against the grand backdrop of the iconic Burdwan Palace, this landmark exhibition is presented in collaboration with 85 Lansdowne and hosted by Shalini Nopany and Pooja Goenka. This immersive presentation brings together for the first time the complete creative universes of Vikram Goyal Studio and Viya. Between June 18 and 21, guests will experience an expansive display of limited-edition furniture and sculptural objects from Vikram Goyal Studio alongside Viya’s vibrant, narrative-rich homeware and lifestyle collections.
Vikram takes us through the same.
Product designer Vikram Goyal showcases his work in Kolkata for the first time
What is the curation like?
We’ve created a collection of pieces; combining heritage skills and contemporary expressions of our culture that I believe will resonate with design collectors. At the heart of the exhibition are the Deity wall panels-Balaji, Hanumanji and Durga, each a dramatic sculptural statement that exemplifies the studio’s mastery of repoussé — an ancient technique of hand-hammered metalwork. Another highlight is Garden of Life Garden of Life, a wall mural that pays homage to India’s mythological and natural worlds. Peacocks, blackbucks, parrots, and monkeys animate a fantastical landscape, culminating in the majestic Gajasimha, a lion-elephant hybrid symbolizing power and protection. While the studio focuses on collectible pieces, Viya offers a wide array of lifestyle products including tables, chairs, vases, trays, lighting along with a range of soft furnishings.
What are some of the dominant trends you're seeing in interior and decor right now?
I'm not particularly drawn to fleeting trends. My design philosophy leans toward creating objects and spaces that transcend seasonal movements. I believe in pieces that bear the passage of time, objects that age gracefully and acquire character as they evolve. In interior decor, I admire spaces that are rooted in a deeper narrative, ones that are not just visually compelling for a season, but continue to feel relevant, personal, and resonant for years to come. For me, it's about timelessness, craftsmanship, and a sense of permanence rather than momentary style.
What are some essential design principles—or 'thumb rules'—to keep in mind when decorating compact or small-format homes?
There are no rules as such. It depends on the person's preference. Some people like things which are maximalist. Some people like things which are spare. So, there's no real set rule. It goes by what people should do, what makes them happy in the kind of space they're comfortable with, whether it's a small house or a large house.
How to choose what works in decorative pieces when it comes to adorning home spaces?
I believe intuition should be your primary guide. It’s less about following rules and more about responding to what resonates with you on an emotional level. Surround yourself with pieces that spark a connection, objects that evoke memories, emotions, or simply bring you joy. A well-adorned space is not just aesthetically pleasing, but deeply personal. Over time, these pieces layer meaning into your home, creating a space that reflects your unique sensibility and journey.
What are some of the exciting projects you're currently working on?
I'm working on a number of exciting product collaborations. We're showcasing our work with Nilufar, Milan-based gallery Nilufar, entirely this year. And then I look forward to the India Art Fair in January. And I'm just finishing the interiors of a residential project in Chennai.