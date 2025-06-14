Vikram Goyal Studio and Viya to hold debut exhibition in Kolkata

Vikram Goyal’s debut exhibition in Kolkata is special, because the product designer is holding a joint showcase of Vikram Goyal Studio and Viya, marking a significant new chapter for both design houses. Set against the grand backdrop of the iconic Burdwan Palace, this landmark exhibition is presented in collaboration with 85 Lansdowne and hosted by Shalini Nopany and Pooja Goenka. This immersive presentation brings together for the first time the complete creative universes of Vikram Goyal Studio and Viya. Between June 18 and 21, guests will experience an expansive display of limited-edition furniture and sculptural objects from Vikram Goyal Studio alongside Viya’s vibrant, narrative-rich homeware and lifestyle collections.

Vikram takes us through the same.

