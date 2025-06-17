4 ways to do gardening and grow veggies even if you have less space

Embrace vertical gardening

One of the most efficient ways to grow more in a small area is to think vertically. Instead of relying solely on horizontal garden beds, vertical gardening involves using upward space walls, trellises, hanging baskets, or even repurposed furniture to cultivate plants.

Climbing plants like beans, peas, cucumbers, and tomatoes thrive with proper vertical support. Meanwhile, wall-mounted planters or tiered shelves can be used for herbs, strawberries, lettuce, and more.

A simple trellis or A-frame structure can double your growing area without taking up additional ground space. Vertical gardening also improves air circulation, reducing the risk of fungal diseases.

Choose high-yield, compact varieties

When space is limited, every plant must earn its keep. One smart approach is to choose plant varieties bred specifically for small spaces. These include dwarf or bush varieties that produce abundant harvests without spreading too far. For example, compact tomato cultivars like ‘Patio Princess’ or ‘Tiny Tim’ grow well in containers, while mini bell peppers, baby carrots, and bush beans are all designed to thrive in confined areas.

Leafy greens such as spinach, arugula, and kale are also excellent choices, as they can be harvested repeatedly through a method known as "cut-and-come-again."