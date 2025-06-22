2 ways lighting can affect paint colour on your walls

Note how natural light interacts with the room

One of the most significant ways lighting affects paint colour is through the shifting nature of natural daylight. The same room painted in one colour can look entirely different at different times of day due to the position of the sun and the type of daylight filtering in.

In East-facing rooms early sunlight will have a cool, bluish tint. In rooms that face east, colours may appear sharper or cooler in the morning and become more muted later in the day. A soft grey might feel crisp and modern in the morning but dull by afternoon.

South-facing rooms, receive the most consistent and warm natural light during mid-day. This tends to enhance colours, making them appear brighter and more vibrant. Warm tones such as yellows, creams, and light browns flourish in this setting, while cooler tones like blues and greens may feel slightly warmer.

West-facing spaces often experience warm, golden light in the late afternoon and evening. This can enrich colours, particularly warm tones, making them glow.

Understanding the orientation of a room and how light changes over the course of the day is crucial when selecting a paint colour. That’s why it’s highly recommended to test paint swatches on different walls and observe them at various times to see how natural light affects their appearance.