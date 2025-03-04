Important kitchen hacks to make your life easier

A few simple tips and tricks can make life smoother, and the same goes for your kitchen. Whether it’s keeping green vegetables fresh for longer, boiling eggs without cracks, or protecting spices from moisture during the monsoon, there are countless smart and easy hacks that can transform your cooking experience. You’ll be surprised at how effortlessly these tricks can simplify your routine — leaving you wondering why you didn’t know them sooner!

1) Keep greens fresh for longer – Wrap leafy vegetables in a paper towel before storing them in the fridge. It absorbs excess moisture and prevents wilting.

2) Boil eggs without cracks – Add a pinch of salt or a splash of vinegar to the water before boiling. This helps strengthen the eggshells and prevents them from breaking.

3) Prevent Spices from spoiling in monsoon – Drop a few dry bay leaves or whole cloves into your spice jars to absorb moisture and keep them fresh.