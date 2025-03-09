Archibald Denim Edition: Where fashion meets timeless design

The fields of fashion and design are closely related in terms of creativity, experimentation and style. Very often they overlap and interplay, as in this case where the enduring appeal of denim has inspired a new covering for Archibald - the Poltrona Frau armchair designed by Jean-Marie Massaud (French architect, inventor and designer), widely considered as a classic in its own right. Urbane meets comfort to create a cool nonchalant vibe which, just like jeans, can be flaunted on any occasion — as a tad of self-indulgence or to impress your guests.

Since its humble beginnings 150 years ago, denim fabric has risen to become a beloved wardrobe staple. The so-named Genoa fabric arrived in the USA from Italy, to be crafted into jeans by the tailor Jacob Davis, and then patented by Levi Strauss in 1873. Still today, jeans are one of the most enduring symbols of the American myth. Yves Saint Laurent once confessed, "l wish I had invented blue jeans. They have expression, modesty, sex appeal, simplicity, all I hope for in my clothes.”

Whilst always rightly claiming to be a stylish fundamental, denim is currently top-trending again, and was featured on all the latest catwalk shows, from ready-to-wear to haute couture, and in even the accessories collections. Poltrona Frau harnesses and reinterprets this trend in the furniture sector, applying the play of the iconic slubbed texture and the contrasting top-stitching to one of its elegant and, in turn, timeless, armchairs.