Archibald Denim Edition: Where fashion meets timeless design

The fields of fashion and design are closely related in terms of creativity, experimentation and style. Very often they overlap and interplay, as in this case where the enduring appeal of denim has inspired a new covering for Archibald - the Poltrona Frau armchair designed by Jean-Marie Massaud (French architect, inventor and designer), widely considered as a classic in its own right. Urbane meets comfort to create a cool nonchalant vibe which, just like jeans, can be flaunted on any occasion — as a tad of self-indulgence or to impress your guests.
Since its humble beginnings 150 years ago, denim fabric has risen to become a beloved wardrobe staple. The so-named Genoa fabric arrived in the USA from Italy, to be crafted into jeans by the tailor Jacob Davis, and then patented by Levi Strauss in 1873. Still today, jeans are one of the most enduring symbols of the American myth. Yves Saint Laurent once confessed, "l wish I had invented blue jeans. They have expression, modesty, sex appeal, simplicity, all I hope for in my clothes.”
Whilst always rightly claiming to be a stylish fundamental, denim is currently top-trending again, and was featured on all the latest catwalk shows, from ready-to-wear to haute couture, and in even the accessories collections. Poltrona Frau harnesses and reinterprets this trend in the furniture sector, applying the play of the iconic slubbed texture and the contrasting top-stitching to one of its elegant and, in turn, timeless, armchairs.
The folds and generous proportions of Archibald, a modern-day classic, are beautifully dressed with this new denim jacquard fabric in organic cotton where the signature diagonal twill undergoes a special wash to make it even more resilient and suitable for upholstery. This aptly named Ever-Denim fabric, in a deep upscale indigo, has a slub warp that gives it a distinctive visual and tactile three-dimensional appearance, with the lived-in feel of beloved stone-washed jeans. The organic cotton is GOT S certified (Global Organic Textile Standard) and is dry cleanable.
The double rows of top-stitching on the padded contours, and a new antique bronze finish for the chair base, inspired by the rivets and metal hardware typical of jeans, all add authenticity. The Archibald armchair is also embellished with a camel-coloured Cuoio Saddle leather label, heat embossed with the Archibald Denim Edition. The logo attached to the rear. Unique, just like all the superbly exclusive pieces that are handmade by Poltrona Frau artisans.