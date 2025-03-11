The Charcoal Project: Golden collab in City of Pearls

It certainly wasn’t easy, but they’ve really done it, haven’t they? Brick by brick, element by element, and design by design, Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan have earned their spots among India’s best interior designers. And now, in a collaboration with Gauri, Sussanne has brought a special project to Hyderabad called The Charcoal Project. They speak to CE about the project, Hyderabad, their inspirations, and more.

Sussanne’s creative perspectives

Tell us about your flagship store in Hyderabad.

The Charcoal Project Hyderabad is a multi-layered experience, starting with ‘Objects of Affection’ on the ground level which offers unique memorabilia and vibrant collaborations. The first floor showcases a chic apartment with a kid zone featuring art by my son, Hridhaan, with proceeds going to charity. The second floor integrates smart tech and a collaboration with Hacker Kitchens. We have also collaborated with renowned designer Gauri Khan, who has lent her artistic vision to the third floor. The fourth level presents a botanist-inspired art furniture gallery. The fifth floor, called the ‘Barn House’, is a space for our creative discussions and consultations.

How did you become passionate about interiors and décor?

My mother was one of the most renowned interior designers 35 years ago. She worked on iconic projects such as the Banjara Hills Hotel and other prestigious properties in Hyderabad. When I was a young girl, I would accompany her on site visits. I used to get enamoured with the colours, the cornices, and the overall design elements. She would often ask for my inputs, and I loved offering little suggestions.

How would you define the growing interior designing trends in our country?

I think they are evolving towards a balance of warmth and sophistication. While minimalism with greys and concrete ruled in recent years, people are now gravitating towards deeper colours, darker woods, and blending old-world charm with modern elements. Industrial touches are making a comeback too. Smart homes are key — automation now functions like the heart of the home. People are also making their kitchens more open, functional, and a central space for the family.

How do you see Hyderabad growing in terms of interior design?

Hyderabad is incredibly progressive — fabulous, even. It’s truly cutting-edge and high-tech at every level. All the brightest minds are here, and the energy is just electric. The people are creative, coming from all walks of the artistic world — Tollywood and beyond. It’s the new India, in my view — the modern, evolving version of it.

From where do you derive inspiration?

Travel is vital to my work, keeping me connected to global trends. I make it a point to attend fairs and explore the work of great masters. Another thing that drives me is the constant curiosity within my team — we always enjoy studying new ideas and seeking fresh inspiration. I am blessed with the most exceptional team of architects and interior designers and call them my ‘Charcoal Gladiators’.

A window into Gauri’s world

Tell us about your collaboration with Sussanne Khan.

Sussanne and I share a long-standing friendship and this collaboration is a reflection of our shared love for design. The Gauri Khan Designs floor in the Hyderabad store is a space for visitors to experience our range of bespoke art, handcrafted artefacts, furniture, soft furnishings and home décor.

How did your love of interiors and décor begin?

It began when I redesigned my Delhi house. My mother had put me in charge. I was new to the process, but I made a blueprint and hired designers and architects. I enjoyed sourcing art, furniture and furnishings that gave a fresh look and created a beautiful visual narrative. It made me realise I wanted to do much more of this!

How do you see the interior design trends in India evolving?

People have so much access now to design trends and constant innovations in materials, whether it’s through books, shows, Pinterest or Instagram. However, I also believe that design needs to be practical and functional, and luxury design should be able to endure beyond fleeting trends. This is our focus at Gauri Khan Designs.

How would you rank Hyderabad in terms of interior design?

Hyderabad is definitely one of India’s fastest-growing design hubs. What makes it stand out is how it seamlessly blends heritage with modern luxury. There’s a deep-rooted appreciation for intricate craftsmanship, whether it’s in architecture, textiles, or furniture. At Gauri Khan Designs, our interiors celebrate India’s rich artisanal heritage, reimagining tradition through a contemporary lens, a tribute I’m confident will resonate with Hyderabad’s discerning taste.

Pick some of your favourites from the store.

A sleek white dresser with clean lines, topped by a mirror framed with soft, built-in lights. Paired with a chic white chair accented in plush faux fur, it’s a perfect blend of elegance and luxury. There is a signature mirror that doubles as art — its frame sculpted from rich, golden wood with fluid, uneven edges, as if shaped by nature, blending luxury with organic beauty. Living room and bedroom sets with refined, timeless silhouettes. Upholstered in elegant, neutral hues and framed in beautifully carved brown wood.

What is your favourite space at home?

One of my favourite spaces in my home is my library. It’s where I unwind and also find inspiration, making it one of the most special corners.

What inspires your designs?

I find inspiration everywhere — fashion, architecture, travel, and art. With a background in history and art, I’ve always been drawn to how spaces tell a story, by weaving personal narratives into a timeless aesthetic. I enjoy the richness of global influences, but I’m equally inspired by India’s deep-rooted tradition of artisanship. Whether it’s the intricate detailing of a couture garment, the grandeur of historical architecture, or the vibrant energy of a city, I see design as an ever-evolving journey — one that blends luxury with a sense of warmth and individuality.

What are the best projects that you have done?

The spaces of Gauri Khan Designs, such as the Mumbai store, the floor in Sussanne’s Hyderabad store, and the experience centre in Delhi, are among my favourites.