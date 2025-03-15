Gunjan Gupta's Continuum I: A fusion of traditional Indian craft and modern design

The collaboration is the result of a long-standing dialogue. “It’s the culmination of 20 years of working with Indian craft,” Gunjan shares. “Over time, I’ve found a deep connection with Lekha, not just as a collector, but also as a mentor and friend. Together, we recognised the untapped potential in contemporising India’s master crafts for the future.”

Some of the standout pieces in the collection include the Bidar- Shelving Units, which reimagine the ancient Bidri metal inlay craft, and the Gadda Wala Throne, which combines traditional seating with contemporary form. Gunjan also draws inspiration from the astronomical wonders of Jaipur for the Jantar Mantar Recliner, while the Rafoo Stack honours the nearly forgotten craft of Rafoogari.

One of the most captivating pieces is the Dhokra Doll Vase, a unique take on one of India’s oldest casting techniques. “The Dhokra Doll Vases are a reinterpretation of the feminine form. We translated computer-generated models into a stacked composition of three containers, inspired by the Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro. This piece uses the 4,000-year-old Dhokra lost wax casting method, crafted by master artisan Sushil Sakhuja. It’s about reimagining history and embracing deconstruction as both a creative concept and a process of reinterpretation,” explains Gunjan.

Looking ahead, Gunjan sees the collection as a contribution to the future of Indian craftsmanship. “India is one of the last frontiers where the beauty of traditional skills still exists. Through this avant-garde process of blending traditional craft with contemporary design, I hope to elevate India’s rich cultural narrative and make it relevant on a global stage,” she signs off.

— Manu Vipin

