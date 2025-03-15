Ralph Moretti redefines luxury with customised walk-in wardrobes

Customisation lies at the heart of the brand’s design philosophy. With over 2,000 colours, multiple veneer choices, and specialised compartments for unique collections, Roheena emphasises the collaborative approach taken with clients. “We offer an unparalleled level of personalisation, allowing clients to adjust dimensions and select finishes that reflect their taste,” she explains. Whether it’s specialised storage for couture collections or compartments for watches and accessories, every wardrobe is crafted to fit seamlessly into the client’s lifestyle.

These wardrobes are architectural statements. Balancing modern aesthetics with practicality is key in every design. “We embrace architectural minimalism, where clean lines and refined finishes converge,” Roheena says. The designs incorporate intelligent storage solutions like pull-out trays, sliding racks, and concealed compartments to enhance usability, while premium finishes such as glass, mirrors, and metallic accents add sophistication. Each wardrobe becomes not just a storage space, but a beautiful, functional part of the home.

At the core of the brand’s philosophy is Design that Lives, which is reflected in every product they create. “Our wardrobes are designed to enrich daily routines through thoughtful design and intelligent organisation,” says Roheena. The designs evolve with the client’s changing lifestyle, ensuring that each wardrobe remains both functional and elegant for years to come.

Price on request. Available online.

