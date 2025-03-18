Goodbye stark white: Why warm neutrals and moody hues are taking over interiors

For years, crisp white walls and airy minimalism dominated interior design, but 2025 is all about warmth and depth. From this year’s pantone colour mocha mousse to deep, rich jewel tones, homeowners are trading stark, clinical spaces for interiors that feel inviting and expressive.
As people spend more time at home, they’re seeking colours that evoke warmth, relaxation and also to showcase individuality. Soft taupes, caramel tones, and muted terracottas create a cocooning effect, making living spaces feel more intimate and cosy. In contrast, deep blues, forest greens, and charcoal greys bring a sense of sophistication and moodiness, ideal for bedrooms and reading nooks.
The all-white aesthetic once symbolised simplicity and cleanliness, but it’s starting to feel sterile and uninviting. Warm neutrals add depth without overwhelming a space, allowing for a more layered and natural feel. Meanwhile, moody tones introduce personality without clutter—perfect for those who want a stylish yet understated look.
Biophilic design continues to shape interiors, with earthy colours inspired by natural landscapes. Shades like warm sand, olive green, and dusky clay connect indoor spaces with the outside world, enhancing well-being and grounding the home in organic beauty.
Unlike fleeting trends, warm neutrals and moody palettes offer long-lasting appeal. They complement both classic and modern interiors, making them an ideal choice for those looking to refresh their homes with elegance and comfort. Whether it’s a cosy caramel-toned living room or a deep indigo accent wall, this colour shift proves that interiors are moving towards spaces that feel as good as they look.