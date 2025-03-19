Chitrakaari’s latest wallpaper collection breathes life into walls

Each design is first conceptualised and rendered by hand, using a mix of watercolour and other traditional techniques. This handmade foundation lets each piece have a personal touch. Then, the design is developed digitally to refine details and bring the overall vision to life.

“While designing any artwork I make sure to seamlessly blend my creativity with the client’s vision, by paying attention to detail and illustrating elements that are timeless and aesthetic and have our signature touch,” shares Lahari. Premium materials like feather paper, brass paper and canvas are used for printing to add another layer of depth and texture to the composition. The collection also features embroidered work with skilled artisans handcrafting intricate beadwork and embroidery details. “We specialise in customisation and it is the crux of what we do as a business”, adds Surbhi. No two wallpapers are the same—Chitrakaari makes sure of that. Through personalised consultations, each wallpaper is tailored to be slightly different to the one before, lending a sense of individuality for each client.

With these wallpapers, there’s no need for conventional framed artwork your walls turn into breathtaking canvases. The collection seamlessly—blends soothing earth tones with vibrant floral hues to create a sense of tranquility. Its composition of natural elements with artistic expression creates a depth that breathes life into walls. Perfect for spaces like foyers or transitional areas such as corridors, they provide a striking focal point that anchors the room. With their allure, even a powder room can be turned into an enchanting botanical landscape. The introspective nature of these wallpapers also makes them an ideal choice for private sanctuaries like bedrooms, where they can create a serene, personal atmosphere.

With Petals, Palms and Pixels, Chitrakaari doesn’t just offer a wallpaper—it evokes an experience. The wonderful symphony of visual and tactile experiences allows each design to become a window to nature’s charm. The wallpapers create an ambience of serenity, one that allows you to unwind and reconnect with the outside world, even when you are surrounded by the buzz of everyday life. Every wall narrates a story of a distant landscape, deepening the spatial quality of your home. Artfully blending nature and craftsmanship, the collection promises to turn your home into an immersive beauty.