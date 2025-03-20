5 indoor plants that keep your home cool and help you beat the heat

Keeping indoor spaces cool and fresh becomes a top priority during summer. Why always depend on air conditioners and fans when you can opt for an eco-friendly solution to the heat? Welcome summer with open arms as these indoor plants will not only enhance the aesthetics of the home décor but also purify the air and boost ventilation.
Say no to summer sweats with these five indoor plants
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera plant is more than a skin-care essential. It is the ideal indoor plant for air purification as it increases the oxygen levels not only during the day but even at night ensuring a deep and comfortable sleep. It also helps filter out toxins like formaldehyde and benzene, commonly found in household products.
Peace Lily
Peace Lily is a beautiful plant that enhances the beauty of indoor spaces by adding a touch of greenery along with pretty flowers. It absorbs excess moisture in the air reducing the suffocation and balancing humidity during summer.
Areca Palm
This plant adds a tropical touch to the room creating the natural environment. The Areca palm helps remove harmful toxins from the air while boosting oxygen levels in the room. It also prevents dryness in the air by acting as a natural humidifier.
Lucky Bamboo
More than just a symbol of good luck, Lucky Bamboo brings a sense of calm and freshness to any room. This low maintenance plant absorbs toxins like carbon monoxide, benzene, and formaldehyde from the air.
Spider Plant
Spider plant works wonders when it comes to filtering out pollutants like carbon monoxide and formaldehyde. It also boosts oxygen and improves air circulation with its long cascading leaves. Spider plant is also ideal for beginner plant parents due to its resilience.
