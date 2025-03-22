How mud walls kept houses clean and cool

For centuries, mud has been a primary material for coating walls in homes across different cultures. Its use was driven by practicality, environmental benefits, and economic reasons, making it an ideal choice for traditional architecture.

One of the most significant advantages of using mud was its natural insulation properties. Homes with mud-coated walls remained cool during scorching summers and retained warmth in winter, reducing the reliance on artificial heating or cooling systems. This made mud particularly useful in regions with extreme temperatures, such as deserts or tropical climates, where temperature regulation was essential.

Another reason for its widespread use was its availability and affordability. Unlike cement or bricks, which require industrial processing, mud could be easily sourced from the surroundings. This made it a cost-effective building material, particularly in rural areas where resources were scarce. Because it required no expensive machinery or chemicals, it was accessible to communities regardless of their financial status.