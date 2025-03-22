Inside the Dopamine decor trend: How colours can boost mood at home

In recent years, home decor has evolved from mere aesthetics to a powerful tool for enhancing mental well-being. Enter Dopamine Decor, the interior trend highlighting exuberant colours and patterns that instil joy into an atmosphere and lift moods.
As people seek comfort and happiness in their living spaces, this trend is gaining momentum, offering a refreshing break from neutral palettes and minimalist designs. Grounded in colour psychology, Dopamine decor is about expressing oneself in uplifting colours that embody good feelings while energising the space.
Dopamine is nicknamed the ‘feel-good’ neurotransmitter that is associated with pleasure, motivation, and reward. The bright hues, as a study indicates, evoke dopamine release, accordingly altering our emotions and behaviour. Some pastel shades like yellow, orange, pink, and azure encourage a person to be positive, whereas darker shades like emerald green and royal blue add luxury and tranquillity to one's space. By integrating these colours into home decor, individuals can create an environment that fosters happiness and inspiration.
Dopamine decor is all about bold choices and personal expression. Here is how to make it work for you:
Statement Walls: Go for vivid wall paint or patterned wallpaper to energise the room.
Colourful Furniture: Trade in beige sofas and chairs for bold shades of fuchsia, mustard, and teal.
Playful Accessories: Incorporate colourful rugs, cushions, and artwork to enhance visual interest.
Pattern Mixing: Be bold with geometric prints, florals, and abstract patterns.
As people continue to prioritize mental wellness, Dopamine Decor offers a simple yet effective way to create joyful and inspiring spaces. Whether through a splash of colour or a full-room transformation, embracing this trend can make homes feel more lively, optimistic, and uniquely personal.