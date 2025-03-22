Inside the Dopamine decor trend: How colours can boost mood at home

In recent years, home decor has evolved from mere aesthetics to a powerful tool for enhancing mental well-being. Enter Dopamine Decor, the interior trend highlighting exuberant colours and patterns that instil joy into an atmosphere and lift moods.

As people seek comfort and happiness in their living spaces, this trend is gaining momentum, offering a refreshing break from neutral palettes and minimalist designs. Grounded in colour psychology, Dopamine decor is about expressing oneself in uplifting colours that embody good feelings while energising the space.