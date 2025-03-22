Leafing through luxury: ‘Gingko Leaf Collection’ celebrates nature’s elegance and resilience

Rabyana Designs’ latest Gingko Leaf Collection is an exquisite celebration of nature’s timeless elegance and resilience, brought to life through meticulous craftsmanship. Inspired by the iconic fan-shaped leaves of the Gingko tree, this collection embodies the beauty, longevity, and grace symbolised by the Gingko. Founder Abhaye Gupta shares that the collection is designed to capture the organic charm of the Gingko leaf, translating its striking aesthetic into sophisticated, luxurious home décor that complements both modern and classic interiors.
With intricate detailing, premium materials, and luxurious golden accents, each piece in the collection elevates a space with an opulent yet subtle charm. “This collection is about creating an experience—one that brings both sophistication and a touch of nature into the heart of the home.”.
The Gingko Leaf Collection features a range of designs and motifs inspired by the fan-shaped structure of the Gingko leaf, with soft, organic curves and intricate detailing that capture the delicate yet striking nature of the tree.
Abhaye shares, “The leaf’s form is so distinctive and beautiful that we wanted to bring it to life in a way that felt both luxurious and deeply connected to nature.” The collection’s colour palette is centered around timeless gold accents that enhance its refined elegance, while glossy and metallic finishes ensure each piece makes a bold, statement-making presence. Whether it’s the delicate embossing on a vase or the sophisticated detailing on a decorative bowl, each item in the collection stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to artistry.
When it comes to styling these stunning pieces, the Gingko Leaf Collection is incredibly versatile. The Gingko Leaf Platter can elevate a dining table, pairing beautifully with fine dinnerware, while the Gingko Vase adds sophistication and a touch of nature to any mantel or console table. The Decorative Bowl serves as a perfect centerpiece on a coffee table.
Price starts at INR 2,899.
Available online.
