Leafing through luxury: ‘Gingko Leaf Collection’ celebrates nature’s elegance and resilience

Gingko Leaf Collection captures the delicate yet striking nature of the Gingko tree

With intricate detailing, premium materials, and luxurious golden accents, each piece in the collection elevates a space with an opulent yet subtle charm. “This collection is about creating an experience—one that brings both sophistication and a touch of nature into the heart of the home.”.

The Gingko Leaf Collection features a range of designs and motifs inspired by the fan-shaped structure of the Gingko leaf, with soft, organic curves and intricate detailing that capture the delicate yet striking nature of the tree.