This design house's nursery essentials are favoured by Sonam Kapoor

FA Home, a design house founded by Chandrika Thatai in 2000, has long been celebrated for its luxurious home textiles. With a focus on authenticity, minimalism, and Indian craftsmanship, FA Home has continued to elevate living spaces. The brand's latest venture, the Kids Collection, showcases their commitment to blending creativity, comfort, and elegance for the youngest members of the family.

The Kids Collection, crafted by Aditi, is a celebration of childhood joy and imagination. "We wanted to create pieces that not only reflect the playful spirit of children but also maintain the high standards of craftsmanship and quality that FA Home is known for," says Aditi. The collection includes charming bedding sets like the Lion’s Roar and Little Dino Explorer, each designed with intricate appliqué work, crewel embroidery, and pattern quilting, ensuring both beauty and function. Made from 100 per cent pure cotton, these pieces are as comfortable as they are visually appealing.