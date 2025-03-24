This design house's nursery essentials are favoured by Sonam Kapoor

FA Home, a design house founded by Chandrika Thatai in 2000, has long been celebrated for its luxurious home textiles. With a focus on authenticity, minimalism, and Indian craftsmanship, FA Home has continued to elevate living spaces. The brand's latest venture, the Kids Collection, showcases their commitment to blending creativity, comfort, and elegance for the youngest members of the family.
The Kids Collection, crafted by Aditi, is a celebration of childhood joy and imagination. "We wanted to create pieces that not only reflect the playful spirit of children but also maintain the high standards of craftsmanship and quality that FA Home is known for," says Aditi. The collection includes charming bedding sets like the Lion’s Roar and Little Dino Explorer, each designed with intricate appliqué work, crewel embroidery, and pattern quilting, ensuring both beauty and function. Made from 100 per cent pure cotton, these pieces are as comfortable as they are visually appealing.
Actress Sonam Kapoor, known for her impeccable taste, has praised the collection. "FA Home has been my go-to for Vayu’s bedding needs. The quality, attention to detail, and beautiful designs are unmatched. It’s a brand that understands what makes a home and nursery feel truly magical and special," says Sonam, endorsing the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship.
The Kids Collection is distinguished by its luxurious yet playful designs, perfect for modern nurseries. The attention to detail, from hand-crafted embroidery to customisation options, sets it apart from other nursery essentials. "Customisation options like monogrammed cushions and personalised blankets allow families to make their nursery space truly their own," Aditi explains.
Price starts at Rs 2,199. Available online.