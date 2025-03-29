Sway into nostalgia: These swings will evoke a feeling of warm comfort

Picture this, it is a hot summer afternoon, the city has slowed down, you can smell fresh ripe mangoes while you sit on a swing with your grandmother and a gentle breeze blows, offering a respite from the heat. She tells you yet another story which you know you will not sit through as your eyelids are already heavy. The gentle breeze, swaying motion and her comforting arms cradle you into sleep.
A swinging motion still reminds us of this golden time, and wraps us in blanket of warmth. Pieces of Desire brings this nostalgia to the contemporary world with their newly launched swing sets. this unique piece of furniture can be found in most old houses across India. “Swings have been an integral part of our lives from playing in the park to unwinding with your grandparents at home,” says Nishita Kamdar, the founder.
While they adhere to the basic design template of a swing, small moments of everyday life and the impact of literature, music and art on people, inspire their designs. Each piece is bold and quirky, a reflection of our present day life. “Why should swings be the same old boring ones we have seen all these years? We want them to become beautiful sculptural pieces in one’s home — something that has stories of design, tailoring and craftsmanship,” Nishita says.
Along with the bold ideas, the swings are designed to be ergonomically comfortable. Owing to the long hours people tend to spend on swings, they are made for an enjoyable and relaxing experience. The experimentation with form also came with playing around with different materials. reminiscing on her experience, Nishita shares that it was a thrilling experience to use a solid material in a fluid form. These pieces are made for a perfect start or end to your day. Begin your mornings with a cup of tea, a newspaper and some gentle wake-up swings; or unwind after a long day with relaxing music playing in the background while you drift into a sleep with lullaby like motion.
Price starts at INR 7,000. Available online.