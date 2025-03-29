Sway into nostalgia: These swings will evoke a feeling of warm comfort

Picture this, it is a hot summer afternoon, the city has slowed down, you can smell fresh ripe mangoes while you sit on a swing with your grandmother and a gentle breeze blows, offering a respite from the heat. She tells you yet another story which you know you will not sit through as your eyelids are already heavy. The gentle breeze, swaying motion and her comforting arms cradle you into sleep.

A swinging motion still reminds us of this golden time, and wraps us in blanket of warmth. Pieces of Desire brings this nostalgia to the contemporary world with their newly launched swing sets. this unique piece of furniture can be found in most old houses across India. “Swings have been an integral part of our lives from playing in the park to unwinding with your grandparents at home,” says Nishita Kamdar, the founder.