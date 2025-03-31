Transform your dining space with these sculptural masterpieces

Drawing on generations of expertise, master artisans combine traditional techniques with modern innovations, resulting in pieces that are both functional and sculptural. “Craftsmanship is the foundation of every Rvvardé creation. From hand-selected premium woods like oak to exotic leathers and rare metals, every material is chosen for its quality and aesthetic appeal,” says Roheena.

Minimalist designs

The Arche Noir Dining Table is a standout piece in the collection, where glass and marble surfaces meet sculptural, minimalist designs. The table can be customised with either a sleek glass top for a contemporary look or an opulent marble surface for those seeking a touch of grandeur. “Customisation is key to our design ethos. It allows clients to tailor each piece to their personal style, ensuring every table feels like it was made just for them,” Roheena explains.

The brand’s design philosophy effortlessly blends classical proportions, symmetry, and refined detailing with modern design elements. A perfect example is the Eterna Flow Dining Table. Its sleek, unembellished silhouette echoes classical beauty, while its minimalist lines keep it firmly grounded in the modern world. Meanwhile, the Horizon Stride Dining Table incorporates bold bronze accents and stainless steel, creating a dynamic contrast with the traditional oak wood. These tables serve as the centerpiece of the room, setting the tone for gatherings and intimate dinners alike. “Our pieces are the anchor for experiences and conversations,” says Roheena.

For example, the Halo Dining Table offers an organic sense of serenity, perfect for warm, intimate settings, while the bold presence of the Arche Noir Dining Table makes it a striking feature in modern luxury interiors. “Our tables are built to stand the test of time, both in design and quality,” adds Roheena.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com