Traditional Handicrafts Centre revives Naga woodwork for modern homes

Amid a culture of mass-produced design and fleeting décor trends, the Traditional Handicrafts Centre (THC) offers a refreshing return to authenticity and artisanal legacy. Nestled in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, this family-run enterprise has dedicated over four decades to reviving and showcasing India’s rich artisanal legacy, particularly the centuries-old tradition of naga wood carving.
For the uninitiated, naga woodwork is more than decorative—it is storytelling through sculpture. Once integral to the identity of tribal communities in Nagaland, these carvings adorned village gates, homes, and communal spaces, symbolising strength, protection, and reverence for nature. THC’s Naga collection brings these evocative relics into the modern home, seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary design sensibilities.
Preservation of heritage
“These pieces carry centuries of history within their grains. They were never created just to look beautiful—they were expressions of identity, power, and belief. What we’re doing now is giving them a second life in homes that value both aesthetic and meaning,” says Vrinda Agarwal, head designer at THC.
The Naga collection features intricately carved chairs, side tables, and decorative panels, each salvaged from old structures like traditional houses or auctioned government properties. By repurposing these elements, THC ensures not only the preservation of heritage but also a low environmental footprint.
“We believe sustainability is not just a buzzword—it’s a responsibility,” adds Palak Gupta, creative head at THC. “We use only reclaimed teakwood and work with craftsmen who understand the cultural value of what they’re restoring. The aim is to honour the original intent of the piece while making it relevant for today’s homes.”
Among the standout pieces is a hand-carved Naga high-back chair, once a symbol of leadership. Now, it brings rustic luxury into modern living rooms, becoming a conversation starter as well as a functional seat. Similarly, robust side tables with raw edges and intricate tribal motifs serve both as decor and storytellers. Each groove and notch bears the patina of time, a tactile connection to a long-standing tradition.
Restoration at THC is a careful process. Only necessary repairs are made, using period-appropriate techniques and reclaimed materials to maintain authenticity. “We don’t over-restore. Every nick and texture has its place—it’s part of the story,” says Vrinda.
Clients can also co-create bespoke furniture, accessing THC’s vast inventory of over 1,200 tonnes of sustainably sourced timber.
Price on request. Available online.
