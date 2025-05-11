Traditional Handicrafts Centre revives Naga woodwork for modern homes

For the uninitiated, naga woodwork is more than decorative—it is storytelling through sculpture. Once integral to the identity of tribal communities in Nagaland, these carvings adorned village gates, homes, and communal spaces, symbolising strength, protection, and reverence for nature. THC’s Naga collection brings these evocative relics into the modern home, seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary design sensibilities.

Preservation of heritage

“These pieces carry centuries of history within their grains. They were never created just to look beautiful—they were expressions of identity, power, and belief. What we’re doing now is giving them a second life in homes that value both aesthetic and meaning,” says Vrinda Agarwal, head designer at THC.