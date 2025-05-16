Minimalist decor tricks to keep your home cool this summer

Design experts and architects agree that minimalist interiors can help create a cooler indoor atmosphere by enhancing airflow, cutting down on clutter that traps heat, and incorporating heat-reflective materials. Here are five minimalist tips that blend functionality with style.

1. Choose Breathable, Light-Coloured Fabrics: Trade in those heavy drapes, velvets, and wool for airy fabrics like cotton or linen in soft, neutral shades. These materials don’t soak up as much heat and help make rooms feel more spacious. Sheer curtains let in light while still blocking out the harshest rays.

2. Stick to a Light Colour Palette: Minimalist design often embraces whites, creams, and pastel hues. These shades reflect sunlight rather than absorb it, naturally keeping your spaces cooler. Lighter colours on walls and ceilings can actually lower room temperatures by a few degrees.