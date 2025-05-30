Monsoon Dampness: 8 quick steps to bid them goodbye

Tired of nothing to wear during the monsoon because all your mother or house help tells you is that nothing has dried yet. Or worries about the always-damp feeling that you get from unlikely corners of the house? Your nostrils flare up at the musty smell, and your eyes pop out when you see moulds growing all around. All these are because of the monsoon dampness which arrives – albeit unwanted- every year during monsoons. But there are ways to combat this dampness with some easy hacks.
Let the air flow
While it is advised to keep the windows shut during the rains, it is also advised to keep it open when it is not. This will allow fresh air to circulate throughout the house and take the dampness away. Make sure that exhaust fans are regularly used in kitchens and bathrooms, two of the places with high chances of fungal and bacterial growth during the season.
Use dehumidifiers if necessary
In places where monsoons strike the worst, having de-humidifers at home is a must. It helps on reducing the humidity level to a great extent. In case you do not have one or are looking for an alternate option, you can also take baking soda, charcoal and silica gel mix them up and place it near dampness so that moisture can be easily absorbed.
Make sure surfaces are dry
During monsoons, make sure that you clean your house everyday and keep all surfaces dry. Also, take extra care to dry off the water logging in your windowsill or plant pots. These not only cause dampness but are also areas for mosquito breeding which cause added complications during the season.
Waterproof
Usually when you paint your house, you must waterproof it as safety precautions during monsoons. That apart, any leaks and cracks must be sealed and fixed immediately. Moreover, if you are planning to paint your house, monsoons are definitely not the right time to do so.
Watch out for molds
Growth of molds is something you would definitely not want during the season. Make sure you keep all surfaces dry and if you sense the growth of molds then wipe the spots clean with a mixture of vinegar or baking soda solution. Moreover, wall to wall carpeting should be avoided in a humid and tropical country as during monsoons it locks moisture furthering the damp feeling.
Dry Clothes completely
Drying clothes becomes a headache during monsoons. While it rains, the clothes will not dry in the balcony or the roof. So, make sure you use high speed stand fans or a drying rack near the window to get all the clothes dry. Many people tend to dry it indoors by laying them on furniture and chairs. This is a mistake that should be avoided. Placing damp and wet clothes indoors will only aggravate and transfer the dampness and moisture from one object to the other and would hardly serve the purpose.
Use mats
Right outside the main doorway of your house or outside the bathrooms and rooms, place microfiber mats that would absorb water from the wet shoes or feet. Use mats that are washable to easily remove the dirt from them.
Storage Caution
Do not keep furniture sticking to the wall. Make sure there is a gap between the furniture and the wall. Avoid using cardboard boxes and use storage organisers made of eco-friendly and natural materials like rattan. Also don’t forget to place a few neem leaves or camphor balls in storage places, especially if they are in any dark corner so that the space not only smells good but also does not grow molds.