Monsoon Dampness: 8 quick steps to bid them goodbye

Let the air flow

While it is advised to keep the windows shut during the rains, it is also advised to keep it open when it is not. This will allow fresh air to circulate throughout the house and take the dampness away. Make sure that exhaust fans are regularly used in kitchens and bathrooms, two of the places with high chances of fungal and bacterial growth during the season.

Use dehumidifiers if necessary

In places where monsoons strike the worst, having de-humidifers at home is a must. It helps on reducing the humidity level to a great extent. In case you do not have one or are looking for an alternate option, you can also take baking soda, charcoal and silica gel mix them up and place it near dampness so that moisture can be easily absorbed.