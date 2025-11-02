Is this popular antacid really the best ingredient for cleaning coffee machines?

To use Alka-Seltzer for cleaning, typically two tablets are dissolved in a full reservoir of warm water, then the coffee maker is run through a normal brewing cycle without any coffee grounds. After the cycle, the machine should be rinsed thoroughly, ideally by running at least two or three additional cycles with plain water, to ensure no residue or taste remains. This helps flush out any leftover sodium salts that might alter the flavor of your next brew.

One of the main advantages of using Alka-Seltzer is its availability and simplicity as you can easily find it in most households, and it’s generally safe for coffee machines that are not overly sensitive or high-end. It’s particularly good at removing minor buildup or stale odors from drip coffee makers and single-serve machines.

However, while it’s effective for routine maintenance or light cleaning, it may not be ideal as a primary descaler for heavy mineral deposits. Dedicated coffee machine descalers or plain white vinegar are often more powerful at dissolving thick limescale, especially in areas with hard water.