Is this popular antacid really the best ingredient for cleaning coffee machines?

Alka-Seltzer which is best known as an over-the-counter antacid, has several other uses, particularly as a household cleaner. Its fizzing action and mild acidity are the two reasons it's considered a functional cleaner. Many people use it as a quick and inexpensive cleaning hack, including for coffee machines. The tablets contain citric acid and sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), both of which are effective in breaking down mineral buildup, such as calcium or limescale, which often accumulates inside coffee makers over time.
When dissolved in water, Alka-Seltzer releases carbon dioxide, which leads to bubbles, which in turn that help loosen grime, stains, and residue in the machine’s internal components. This effervescence makes it a convenient cleaning option when you want to refresh your coffee maker without resorting to harsh chemicals or specialised descaling products.
Alka-Seltzer tablets are made up of citric acid and sodium bicarbonate, better known as baking soda. Baking soda is a gentle yet effective cleaner that helps scrub away dirt, dissolve greasy residues, and eliminate unpleasant odors. When combined with citric acid, it triggers a fizzing reaction that produces carbon dioxide, sodium citrate, and water. The bubbling action helps dislodge hidden grime, bacteria, and mineral deposits such as calcium and magnesium, that too from hard-to-clean areas, making it an efficient way to freshen and maintain surfaces or appliances.
To use Alka-Seltzer for cleaning, typically two tablets are dissolved in a full reservoir of warm water, then the coffee maker is run through a normal brewing cycle without any coffee grounds. After the cycle, the machine should be rinsed thoroughly, ideally by running at least two or three additional cycles with plain water, to ensure no residue or taste remains. This helps flush out any leftover sodium salts that might alter the flavor of your next brew.
One of the main advantages of using Alka-Seltzer is its availability and simplicity as you can easily find it in most households, and it’s generally safe for coffee machines that are not overly sensitive or high-end. It’s particularly good at removing minor buildup or stale odors from drip coffee makers and single-serve machines.
However, while it’s effective for routine maintenance or light cleaning, it may not be ideal as a primary descaler for heavy mineral deposits. Dedicated coffee machine descalers or plain white vinegar are often more powerful at dissolving thick limescale, especially in areas with hard water.
