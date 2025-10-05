A new era of luxury: Warmth, character, and personalised interiors

Sidhant’s design philosophy is that every piece must spark emotion. “We’re captivated by bold forms and rich textures,” he shares, referencing the global inspiration he draws from—Italian playfulness, Spanish finesse, Thai craftsmanship. Yet, everything is selected with an Indian eye for storytelling and beauty.

This marriage of global and local is what defines the brand. “Luxury today is about feeling. It’s less about opulence and more about warmth, character, and connection,” he says. Indian interiors are shifting towards nature-inspired elements, earthy materials, and personalisation. “Homes are no longer about trends,” he notes. “They’re about who you are.”

That ethos runs through the entire offering—from plush sculptural sofas to quirky mugs. One standout piece is the Tiger Eye Sofa—a rich, golden-hued centrepiece inspired by the gemstone. “It’s a jewel. A soulful piece that brings nature’s fierce beauty into your living space,” says Sidhant.

He sees art, design, and lifestyle as inseparable. “A sculptural chair can spark a conversation, a handcrafted bowl carries a story,” he explains. “Design is about how you live, relax, and express yourself.”

Perhaps what’s most exciting is India’s evolving appetite for design. “People are mixing heirlooms with contemporary art, embracing colour and texture in unexpected ways,” he says. “There’s confidence now—a willingness to break rules.”

One rule Sidhant always lives by is that “Every piece should tell a story.” And what is the one rule he loves to break? “Everything has to match. I love contrast. That’s where the magic happens.”

Price starts at Rs 2,000. Available online.

