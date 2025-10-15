5 simple ways to banish cracker smell from your home this Diwali

While Diwali is all about lights and celebration, festivals are also deeply tied to aromas. From fresh flowers and incense to the lingering smell of sweets soaked in ghee, the air is often thick with commemorative scents. But as crackers start going off and smoke seeps indoors, that festive aroma can quickly turn into discomfort, especially for those with respiratory issues, asthma or even a mildly sensitive nose. The air feels heavy and breathing can become difficult. That’s why keeping your home smelling fresh isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about well-being. And no, an alcohol-filled room spray won't cut it. Here are five thoughtful tweaks that can make sure your home naturally fresh...
Reed diffuser
While plants and fresh flowers do help, smoke from crackers tend to linger in every corner of a room. If you don’t have an air purifier, a reed diffuser can be a simple yet effective solution. Reed diffusers release fragrance gradually, keeping the air fresh without being overpowering. Choosing traditional scents like jasmine, sandalwood or lavender helps the aroma blend seamlessly into the festive setting rather than standing out abruptly. These familiar, soothing scents complement the floral and aromatic notes already in the home. Check out Soulflowers’ Lavender Aroma Reed Diffuser, which breaks down the mixtures of aromatic oils into small particles and disperse them in the air into extremely minute micro particles leaving your surroundings in an ambiance that is calm, peaceful, relaxing and therapeutic.
Potpourri bowls
Another subtle way to keep your home fragrant during Diwali is with potpourri. A mix of dried flowers, spices and natural herbs can quietly infuse every corner of a room with gentle aromas. You can customise it to suit the festive mood, think rose petals, cloves, cinnamon sticks and a hint of dried citrus peel. Unlike strong air fresheners, potpourri releases fragrance slowly and naturally, creating an inviting ambiance that feels warm and celebratory without overwhelming sensitive noses. It’s also a charming decorative element, adding color and texture to bowls or jars placed around the home, making fragrance part of the décor itself. Iris's Jasmine Potpourri offering a mixture of dried leaves and flower petals could be a good fit in your home.
Fabric mists
Fabrics in your home, be it curtains, cushions, sofas and even bed linens, tend to absorb smells and airborne pollutants, from smoke to cooking aromas. Pillow mists or fabric sprays come in handy here: a few spritzes can quickly refresh soft surfaces, neutralise odours and leave a light, soothing fragrance that complements the festive atmosphere without overwhelming the senses. Shankara's Luxury Mist Collection, boasting pure floral fragrances in four variants that has pillow (Lavender), face and body mists can be an all-in-one purchase for the Diwali season.
Incense cones
Unlike smoke-heavy firecrackers, incense cones release a slow, concentrated fragrance that can uplift the mood and create a calming atmosphere. They come in traditional scents like sandalwood, jasmine, or nag champa, which not only feel festive but also evoke a sense of ritual and comfort. Placing them strategically in corners or near entryways allows the fragrance to subtly spread without overwhelming the room, making them especially useful for guests or family members with sensitive noses. Beyond scent, the warm glow from burning cones adds a soft, ambient light that enhances the celebratory feel of the home. For a traditional touch, Phool Ayodhya Soumya Chandan Incense Cones handcrafted using the sacred flowers from temples in Ayodhya, pure extracts of sandalwood and traditional herbs make a perfect choice.
Scented candles
As they burn, they release carefully blended scents that can instantly lift the mood, from subtle floral notes to warm, spicy undertones. Beyond aroma, the soft flickering light of candles creates a cozy atmosphere that complements the festival’s decor. Because the scent is concentrated where the candle is placed, it can be easily controlled, making it suitable for those who prefer a milder fragrance or have a sensitive nose. Pairing candles with complementary décor like brass holders, diyas or flower arrangements can make the home feel festive and inviting without relying on overpowering smells. Sukoon's Bahaar candle uses white ylang ylang flower as its hearts notes along with mandarin and mimosa and soy wax making it an organic option.