5 simple ways to banish cracker smell from your home this Diwali

While Diwali is all about lights and celebration, festivals are also deeply tied to aromas. From fresh flowers and incense to the lingering smell of sweets soaked in ghee, the air is often thick with commemorative scents. But as crackers start going off and smoke seeps indoors, that festive aroma can quickly turn into discomfort, especially for those with respiratory issues, asthma or even a mildly sensitive nose. The air feels heavy and breathing can become difficult. That’s why keeping your home smelling fresh isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about well-being. And no, an alcohol-filled room spray won't cut it. Here are five thoughtful tweaks that can make sure your home naturally fresh...