This versatile partnership blends craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary style for modern Indian homes

When a quintessentially British furniture house meets a proudly homegrown Indian design brand, the result is more than just a retail partnership, it’s a cultural dialogue. The collaboration between Swoon × Orange Tree marries timeless British design with Indian craftsmanship, creating a fresh, globally resonant aesthetic for modern homes.

Gaurav Jain on how the Swoon × Orange Tree partnership blends craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary style

This partnership is the brainchild of Debbie Williamson and Brian Harrison, founders of Swoon, and Gaurav Jain, founder of Orange Tree. What began as a friendly conversation evolved into a strategic alliance aimed at reshaping how Indian and UK consumers experience furniture. “Our relationship goes back several years. I’ve always admired Swoon’s work, and they’ve followed Orange Tree’s journey too. When Brian was in India, we began discussing how the world is becoming a global village, especially in design and trade. We realised there were strong synergies between Swoon’s design language and what Orange Tree customers expect from us. That’s how the idea to bring a global brand like Swoon to India took shape,” says Gaurav.

Gaurav believes India is primed for brands like Swoon. “Indian consumers have evolved significantly in the last decade. They’re not just looking for ‘Indian’ products anymore; they’re seeking products with global appeal. Our taste has matured. When people see Swoon’s furniture, they’ll understand why this collaboration is so meaningful,” he explains.

For Debbie Williamson, India was always part of Swoon’s long-term vision, she says, “This is the first time we’re launching in a different market. India is close to my heart; the culture here is fascinating, and the country is growing so fast. Just being in Hyderabad, I can see how many international brands are here. Now feels like the right time.”

Swoon has built its reputation on practical, bold, and elegant furniture — what Gaurav calls ‘easy furniture’. “For me, whether it’s fashion or furniture, if I’m not comfortable, it doesn’t work. Swoon’s designs are bold but never at the cost of comfort. That’s good design; something that lets you express your personality while keeping you at ease,” he notes.

Debbie agrees. “Orange Tree is all about fresh design and well-made, sustainable products,” she smiles, adding, “Our designs are fresh too — we create and upload new products daily. Their emphasis on craftsmanship aligns with how we make our products.”

For Orange Tree, this isn’t just about bringing an international brand to Indian homes — it’s about taking Indian design global. “By December, Orange Tree will be present in the UK alongside Swoon. Swoon is already a well-loved brand in the UK, with excellent ratings on Trustpilot and collaborations with retailers like John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, and Next. For us, that’s an incredible platform and a proud moment,” Gaurav shares.

Interestingly, neither brand plans to alter its core design DNA for the new market. “You’ll be surprised, we haven’t customised a single design for the UK market,” says Gaurav, adding, “We’re taking our original designs because we believe in them. Swoon’s team loved our pieces and didn’t want to change a thing.”

Further sharing, Debbie adds, “They’re already quite aligned, we’ve only changed some finishes and wood colours for the Indian market. But broadly, I think design today is fairly global.”

Both brands remain committed to sustainability and craftsmanship. “Our business model is inherently sustainable,” Debbie explains, adding, “These designs have been tested in the UK; we know they’re popular, so we avoid waste. We use sustainable wood and produce in small quantities to prevent overproduction.”

Gaurav concludes, “There’s a strong movement today around homegrown brands; people are proud to buy from Indian furniture brands. But no major Indian furniture brand has truly gone global yet. This partnership with Swoon allows us to change that narrative.”

