GreenEarth by Bashobi Tewari: Handcrafted Sitalpati and Madur grass décor for the festive season

At NID, design methodology was at the core of our education. Despite my initial hesitation about whether I could design products, the transition to actually doing so was not very difficult. It began when I was asked by DCC Handicrafts to design Sabai or Babui (as it is known in Bengali) grass products for a group of tribal artisans.

I started by first learning about various natural fibres and invited different fibre weavers to demonstrate their techniques. We then explored applying these techniques using Babui grass, which eventually led to a large inventory of designs. This was my first foray into craft and product design, and I realised that I had to begin by understanding the material—what it is, and what it is capable of.

Without this knowledge, design becomes superfluous. You cannot impose a design on either the material or the maker.