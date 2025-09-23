Luxury meets craft: The Quarry’s Artistiqo Collection turns natural stone into everyday sculptures

What sparked it? “Honestly, it started with our craftsmen,” he says, referring to The Quarry Projects, the brand’s in-house team of internationally trained artisans. “They had this energy, this hunger to push boundaries. So we started thinking—can marble become a wine bottle holder? A clock? A conversation piece? The answer was yes.”

Each piece in the Artistiqo line begins with a process of extreme selection. “We reject 80 per cent of the stone we see,” Rupesh says plainly. “Only the best 20 per cent gets considered. From there, it’s about marrying that natural beauty with human creativity.”

The pieces don’t shout, but still commands attention. “There’s something powerful about a piece that looks simple but is technically very complex. Seamless joinery, honouring the veining—those details matter. No two pieces are alike. That’s the magic.”

While the collection may seem design-led at first glance, it’s also grounded in technique. “The look is clean and timeless, but what’s behind it—the way we work with stone, how we join it without visible seams—that’s where the innovation comes in,” he explains. “Our team has trained in Italy, Spain, the UK… this is craftsmanship at a very high level.”

One of Rupesh’s most memorable sourcing trips took him to Laas, a tiny village in the Italian Alps. “That’s where we found Lasa marble. Pure white, centuries old… used in Italian sculpture and architecture for generations. It’s not just about buying marble—it’s about where it comes from, who touched it, and how it’s transformed.”

And the client? “This is for someone who sees luxury not just in price, but in process,” he says. “People who want their homes to feel like art galleries. People who’ll notice a marble platter and ask, ‘Where is this from?’ and mean it.”

Prices starts at Rs 50,000. Available online.

