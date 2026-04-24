New handwoven rug collection puts Banaras artisans and craft at the centre of luxury

“Hands of Ardhi began as a reflection on authorship. The final object often overshadows its making. We wanted to shift the narrative back to where it truly begins. It’s our way of acknowledging that every weave carries a human imprint,” says Kanika.

Saina adds that it was important to focus on the artisans and their process rather than just the finished rugs, as the essence lies in the making. “By centering the artisans, we bring visibility to the skill and dedication that define each piece. It transforms the rug from a decorative object into something lived and felt,” she says.