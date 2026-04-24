New handwoven rug collection puts Banaras artisans and craft at the centre of luxury

Ardhi Looms introduces Hands of Ardhi, a collection that celebrates the quiet strength and lasting beauty of handwoven craft. It acknowledges the time, patience, and human skill that shape every piece. At the heart of Hands of Ardhi is a dialogue between New Zealand wool and bamboo silk, materials chosen for their character and tactile richness. Wool builds depth and structure, allowing for varied weaving techniques and expressive textures, while bamboo silk introduces a natural sheen and softness, bringing subtle luminosity to the surface. The result is refined and contemporary, yet deeply connected to the traditions of handweaving. Kanika Takkar and Saina Takkar, founders and designers of Ardhi Looms, speak about the inspiration behind the collection.
“Hands of Ardhi began as a reflection on authorship. The final object often overshadows its making. We wanted to shift the narrative back to where it truly begins. It’s our way of acknowledging that every weave carries a human imprint,” says Kanika.
Saina adds that it was important to focus on the artisans and their process rather than just the finished rugs, as the essence lies in the making. “By centering the artisans, we bring visibility to the skill and dedication that define each piece. It transforms the rug from a decorative object into something lived and felt,” she says.
The weavers of Banaras have interpreted the designs. Their understanding of craft shapes each piece as it progresses on the loom. “What starts as an idea takes shape in their hands, becoming carpets with subtle detail, variation, and a quiet sense of individuality,” she adds.
On the significance of combining New Zealand wool with bamboo silk, Kanika explains, “New Zealand wool provides structure, durability, and a sense of groundedness, while bamboo silk introduces a quiet sheen and softness that responds to light and movement. Combining the two allows for greater versatility in design, enabling varied patterns, textures, and visual depth across the surface.”
For the designers, luxury today feels more introspective. It is less about display and more about meaning. It is about understanding the origin of what you own. “Hands of Ardhi reflects this shift by placing value on process, time, and human involvement, allowing the narrative behind the piece to become as important as the piece itself,” they say.
Prices start at Rs 70,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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