A furniture collection inspired by Yuvraj Shivraj Singh of Jodhpur

Each of the 10 pieces in this capsule collection is unique, and Gaurav notes that the Cigar Case, Fieldmaster Chair, Chukker Table Clock, Centrepiece, and Picnic Trunk have gained popularity among clients.

The collection employs teak wood, metal with a brass finish, glass, and vegan leather, featuring natural finishes on wood, brass finishes on metal, and matte-finished vegan leather. “We maintain the highest standards of quality, and all our wood is sourced from responsibly managed forests. We also ensure that the metal, stone, and natural fibres used are enduring and aesthetically durable,” he explains.

The aesthetics are regal and refined, whispering of royal lineage and polo soirées. Comfortable and functional, minimal yet glamorous, the pieces echo aristocratic magnificence with subtlety.

“The challenge was to do justice to Jodhpur’s legacy and Yuvraj Shivraj Singh’s stature. The aesthetics had to embody aristocratic grandeur while staying contemporary in spirit, personify his essence, and be timeless in appeal. It was the result of collective brainstorming among designers, draftsmen, and craftsmen that brought the final collection to life. The aim was to create pieces that celebrate the knight’s squire, recall traditional nuances, and yet are ready to adorn modern homes,” adds Gaurav.

