A furniture collection inspired by Yuvraj Shivraj Singh of Jodhpur

Orange Tree has launched a limited-edition Chevalier Collection to commemorate the 50th birthday of Yuvraj Shivraj Singh of Jodhpur. Each piece reflects his royal essence, marrying timeless sophistication with a philanthropic heart and a deep reverence for nature and animals. Crafted with purpose, strength, and artisanal precision, the collection celebrates a legacy of valour, compassion, and quiet luxury—creating heirlooms that stir the soul and elevate everyday living.
Cigar cases, Fieldmaster chairs, Chukker table clocks, and more
Gaurav Jain, founder and creative director of Orange Tree, says Yuvraj’s undeniable reverence for nature and the royal game of polo is echoed in each piece of the collection with a genteel vibe. “The Chevalier Collection is inspired by Yuvraj Shivraj Singh and was personally named by His Highness Gaj Singh II of Jodhpur,” he says.
Every creation in the collection honours the Yuvraj’s noble heritage and modern spirit. The designs are timeless and elegant, imbued with regal sophistication and enduring silhouettes, reflecting his unwavering strength and spirit of valour. “We ensured the aesthetic language stayed minimal, functional, and comfortable, exuding a quiet luxury that reminisces about royal lineage while remaining relevant today. Bold geometric forms, metal with a brass finish, raw woods, and matte-finished vegan leather are brought together artistically to create traditional modernism,” shares Gaurav.
Each of the 10 pieces in this capsule collection is unique, and Gaurav notes that the Cigar Case, Fieldmaster Chair, Chukker Table Clock, Centrepiece, and Picnic Trunk have gained popularity among clients.
The collection employs teak wood, metal with a brass finish, glass, and vegan leather, featuring natural finishes on wood, brass finishes on metal, and matte-finished vegan leather. “We maintain the highest standards of quality, and all our wood is sourced from responsibly managed forests. We also ensure that the metal, stone, and natural fibres used are enduring and aesthetically durable,” he explains.
The aesthetics are regal and refined, whispering of royal lineage and polo soirées. Comfortable and functional, minimal yet glamorous, the pieces echo aristocratic magnificence with subtlety.
“The challenge was to do justice to Jodhpur’s legacy and Yuvraj Shivraj Singh’s stature. The aesthetics had to embody aristocratic grandeur while staying contemporary in spirit, personify his essence, and be timeless in appeal. It was the result of collective brainstorming among designers, draftsmen, and craftsmen that brought the final collection to life. The aim was to create pieces that celebrate the knight’s squire, recall traditional nuances, and yet are ready to adorn modern homes,” adds Gaurav.
