How remote work is transforming study furniture and home office design

The collection responds to the changing role of the home office, moving beyond purely functional setups to spaces that feel considered and inviting. From classic writing desks and executive workstations to storage-led study units and display shelving, the range balances utility with visual appeal.

Amruth Sampige, co-founder of Dash Square, says there is a significant shift, as study furniture is no longer being designed for a single activity. “A study was once a place where you sat down, worked for a few hours and left. Today, the same space may be used for office work, online meetings, creative projects, learning, reading and even managing household tasks. Furniture has had to evolve to support this reality,” he reasons, and adds that people are looking for desks that feel less corporate and more integrated into the home.“Clean silhouettes, warmer finishes, thoughtful storage and comfortable seating have become just as important as functionality. We are also seeing growing interest in furniture that supports longer working hours, whether through better ergonomics, generous work surfaces or smarter storage solutions.”