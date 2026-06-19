How remote work is transforming study furniture and home office design

There is an undoubted blurring between our home and professional lives, with many companies promoting remote working options for their employees. And that is where the importance of a work-cum-study table comes into the picture. Dash Square understands this better than anyone else, as seen in its introduction of a curated selection of study furniture from Ashley Furniture HomeStore.
Curated study furniture for the modern home
The collection responds to the changing role of the home office, moving beyond purely functional setups to spaces that feel considered and inviting. From classic writing desks and executive workstations to storage-led study units and display shelving, the range balances utility with visual appeal.
Amruth Sampige, co-founder of Dash Square, says there is a significant shift, as study furniture is no longer being designed for a single activity. “A study was once a place where you sat down, worked for a few hours and left. Today, the same space may be used for office work, online meetings, creative projects, learning, reading and even managing household tasks. Furniture has had to evolve to support this reality,” he reasons, and adds that people are looking for desks that feel less corporate and more integrated into the home.“Clean silhouettes, warmer finishes, thoughtful storage and comfortable seating have become just as important as functionality. We are also seeing growing interest in furniture that supports longer working hours, whether through better ergonomics, generous work surfaces or smarter storage solutions.”
Another trend Amruth notices is the move towards spaces that feel calmer and less visually cluttered. Materials are becoming softer and more tactile as well. Wood grains, textured fabrics and natural finishes are replacing cold, purely functional workstations.“Modern study is no longer a temporary corner in the house. It has become a dedicated environment designed around comfort, productivity and everyday living,” says Amruth.
His advice to homeowners looking to invest in study furniture that will remain relevant for years to come is to think beyond immediate requirements and focus on how their needs may evolve over time. “Start with functionality. Make sure the desk size suits the way you work, whether that involves multiple devices, writing by hand or storing reference materials. Invest in comfortable seating and adequate storage because these are the elements that have the greatest impact on daily use. Most importantly, choose pieces that feel at home in your home. Study furniture should not feel temporary or disconnected from the rest of the interior,” adds Amruth.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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