This Punjab-based design studio is creating furniture that preserves the memory of trees

One of their favourite discoveries came unexpectedly during the sawing process. “A thick iron nail suddenly disrupted the cutting. The tree had slowly engulfed it over decades,” they recall. “Finding it again felt like uncovering jewellery. It carried stories of people, places, tired evenings and lived histories.” The studio now preserves these rare details in many of its pieces.

The process, however, comes with its own challenges. Since the furniture avoids nails and screws, the joineries have to perform both structurally and visually. “The joineries are unforgiving. One has to understand the grains correctly or the purpose is defeated,” they explain. “The challenge is to ensure the joinery holds the piece together without making the visual language feel complex.”

The collection also carries subtle references to Punjab. Sheesham, fondly called Tahli, is the state tree of Punjab, and the designers wanted the pieces to hold a sense of “Punjabiyat” without forcing symbolism into the work. During the process, they found inspiration in Punjab’s endangered state aquatic animal — a rare dolphin found in the Beas river and Harike wetlands.

Exploring its form led them towards reimagining traditional butterfly joinery into a fish-like shape. “The final form is far from the actual aquatic animal, but it became the starting point for further explorations,” they say. “As function could not be compromised, we moved forward with the form best suited to the wood and the piece itself.”

Prices start at Rs 1 lakh. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com