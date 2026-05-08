Kengo Kuma on crafting tactile luxury in his latest handmade carpet collaboration

So, did the process of working with textiles change the way he thinks about architecture? “Textiles operate at a very human scale; they touch the body, they respond to movement. This sensitivity has influenced my thinking, especially regarding softness and adaptability in architecture. It reinforces the idea that space should not dominate, but gently accommodate,” says the architect, who did face some challenges while translating his design language into traditional rug-making techniques.

“The challenge was not in translation, but in reduction. Rug-making demands clarity; each gesture must be essential. This constraint is valuable. It strips away excess and allows the core idea to emerge with greater precision,” says Kuma, who imagines his creations inhabiting spaces that value quietness, where material can be felt rather than just seen. “They are not meant to dominate a room, but to anchor it—to create a subtle atmosphere that evolves with time and use,” he adds.

For him, this collaboration reaffirmed the importance of the connection between people, material, and place. “It is a reminder that the future of design lies not in technology alone, but in preserving and reinterpreting the essence of craft,” he concludes.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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