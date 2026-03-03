Nesterra 5.0 unveils design maturity with innovative textiles for modern homes
Some collections arrive with spectacle; others arrive with certainty. Nesterra 5.0 belongs firmly to the latter — a composed, confident evolution that refines what the brand already does well while pushing its material and aesthetic language forward. “Nesterra 5.0 marks our fifth edition, a milestone that reflects both continuity and a clear evolution in design maturity,” says Decency Chakma, design head, Nesterra. That maturity is visible in the heightened weave complexity, deeper surface development, and carefully calibrated colour palettes attuned to modern Indian homes.
Nesterra 5.0: A milestone in textile evolution with advanced performance and aesthetics
Among the defining introductions are the 100 per cent linen-viscose print books, including Garden of 1905, featuring vintage artworks sourced from original artists of the early 1900s and thoughtfully adapted for contemporary interiors. There is also a stronger emphasis on weave complexity within the 100 per cent blackout range, “where performance seamlessly integrates with refined textures and elevated plains,” Decency explains, adding, “Collectively, these additions position the collection as a more cohesive, function-driven, and design-mature offering aligned with evolving modern living.”
Performance innovation sits at the heart of the collection. Decency tells us, “Our 100 per cent blackout curtains stand apart from conventional market options. Instead of heavy 3-pass or 4-pass coating systems, we use advanced film and coating technology that ensures complete light blockage while maintaining a softer, more fluid drape.”
The lighter construction reduces material bulk, enhances thermal insulation, and improves indoor energy efficiency, while increased durability supports long-term, responsible consumption. The introduction of blinds extends this philosophy. Developed to complement existing drapery collections, they align in colour stories, textures, and visual language, with equal emphasis on refinement, durability, and light control. “Ultimately, whether it is drapery or blinds, the experience remains distinctly premium with Nesterra,” Decency says.
In Garden of 1905, original gouache artworks by Flemish weaver Felix Vanoutryve were carefully digitised and restored to preserve brushstrokes and botanical detail. “The focus was on precise colour separation, sharp repeat development, and maintaining the layered richness of the original paintings on fabric,” Decency says, with each design recalibrated into multiple colourways for contemporary interiors. Elsewhere, Breeze – Essential Sheer balances soft light diffusion with privacy through controlled yarn spacing and stable, high-twist yarns suited to Indian heat and humidity. Raw Comfort draws inspiration from linen-like grains and matte finishes, offering “a sense of low-maintenance luxury with everyday practicality.”
In collections like Petal Poetry and Twilight, heritage references and subtle luminosity are reinterpreted through modern manufacturing — honouring craft while ensuring performance, durability, and relevance for today’s interiors.
