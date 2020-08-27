For the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Tribe Amrapali has launched a dedicated collection featuring the much-revered Indian god of new beginnings. Available in a mix of traditional gold-plated jewellery and oxidised silver jewellery, the Ganesha-themed collection offers a wide range of options, including navratna necklace, traditional handcuffs, tribal rings, silver necklace, and oxidised earrings and pendant necklace featuring handmade Ganesha painting.



“Tribe Ganpati collection is an amalgamation of all the eight forms of Lord Ganesha. He can be seen in vivid forms in the collections consisting of rings, earrings, necklace and handcuffs made in silver and coloured glass,” says Akanksha Arora, Creative Director, Tribe Amrapali.



While the collection has something for everyone, their earrings with miniature Ganesha paintings, adding a dash of bright colours to oxidised silver adorning it, are something to check out. “These paintings are hand made and it takes many man-hours to develop one single painting due to the intricacy of the work involved,” informed Akanksha.



The collection also includes a few pieces, like the hexagon tribal ring and a three-layered Ganpati taveez necklace, which have taken inspiration from the tribal jewellery that the founders of Amrapali, Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera, have been collecting over the years, some of which have carefully placed in their museum in Jaipur. Both the items are perfect to make a statement.



Here are our top picks from Tribe Amrapali’s Ganesha-themed collection:

Two-tone Ganpati Painting Jadau Pearl Necklace

Three-layer Ganpati Taveez Necklace

Lord Ganesha Painting Glass Chain Drop Earrings (L) and Peacock Charms Earrings (R)

Silver Oxidised Ganesha Tribal Ring (L) and Hexagon Ring (R)



The collection is available online.

Price: Rs 1730 upwards