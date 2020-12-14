Millennials strive for things beyond the ordinary and keeping that in mind Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd, an electric mobility company, today launched India’s first fleet of smart e-cycles under the brand name Motovolt. Tennis star Leander Paes launched the smart cycles in Kolkata.

A total of four e-cycles were launched and namely Hum, Kivo Standard, Kivo Easy & Ice and all of them are designed to be reliable and efficient by taking into consideration riders’ comfort, riding conditions and the riding behaviour. This ensures best in class comfort and product durability. In addition to this, the batteries and the electric drive unit have also been indigenously designed to provide long life and consistent performance. The Motovolt range of products is available with smartphone-based connected features that are one of a kind in this category.

“Our products have been developed with a lot of indigenous innovation and most definitely with our hearts. With a vision of Inspiring the e-mobility movement in India, our immediate mission is to develop and design smart e-mobility solutions, which positively impact lives across communities and contribute towards a sustainable future. Motovolt Bicycles are not only for niche costumers but also find mainstream adoption,” says Tushar Choudhary, Founder Director, Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd.

The price range of the products along with accessories would be within Rs 25000/- to Rs 40000/- with options of customizing as per the need. The exciting range of products and accessories will be available across both physical and digital channels. For offline sales METRO Cash & Carry India is their partner for product display, promotion and selling, across all their stores in India.