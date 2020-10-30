Did you ever want to travel with three different perfumes because you have a favourite for each occasion? But if that’s the case, then travelling light would seem rather impossible, however, there might just be a way out! Mumbai-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Gelnova Labs has now ventured into the personal care industry with their perfume capsules, Freshengo.

The perfume, launched recently, is made from the finest of Japanese ingredients, and is available in six fragrances — Black Musk, Lemon Yellow, Aqua, White Jasmine, Maria Regale and Green Earth. What is interesting is that the oil-based perfume comes packaged in biodegradable gelatine capsules and the fragrance lasts for about five to seven hours.



“One of the main benefits of wearing Japanese perfumes is that they help lift your spirits by keeping you fresh. We wanted users to experience this instant freshness, while on the go, with a single dose delivery system that keeps the perfume potent for a long time thus we went for gelatine capsules, which are airtight and cent per cent biodegradable and thus doesn’t create any burden on the environment,” says Akshay Shah, co-founder, Freshengo.

The application is simple — pinch and break open the capsule, squeeze the fragrance on one hand, rub on both hands and apply on clothes.

Some of us react rather harshly to scents with chemical components or alcohol. And this label is just apt for them. The founders imported the fragrances from Japan and blended them with essential oils at their manufacturing facility with lesser chemicals. “The result is Freshengo ­­ a handy perfume variation that does not stain your clothes either,” adds Mumbai-based Akshay.





Going forward, the brand plans to introduce two new fragrances — Cherry Blossom and Ouudh — during Christmas and explore business globally. “We are one of the first in the world to create perfume capsules. Our present assembly line can make six crore perfume capsules in a month,” says an excited Jatin Thakker, co-founder, Freshengo.

Available online. Rs 999 onwards.