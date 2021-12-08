Preview: IKEA launches 80,000-sq ft store in Worli, here’s what is in store for you

IKEA, a leading Swedish home furnishings retailer, is opening its first city store in India on Thursday, December 9. Spread across 80,000 sq ft, the store in Worli, Mumbai aims at bringing their products closer to people residing in South and Central Mumbai.



Ahead of the launch, Indulge visited the store and here’s all you need to know:

● The store is opening to the public on Thursday, December 9. It will be operating on all days, from 10:30 am to 9:30 pm.

● Unlike, IKEA Navi Mumbai, which had introduced a token system upon its launch almost a year ago, the Worli store is allowing walk-ins.





● Keeping in mind Mumbai and how most consumers in the city have smaller rooms and kitchens, the demo rooms - drawing room, bedroom, children’s room, kitchen and even bathroom are kept smaller in size to help get a realistic idea. Storage has also been given prominence in all furniture, including beds and sofas.

● Special attention has been paid to children’s room and their needs - from various kinds of beds to study tables and cupboards.





● Besides furniture, there are huge sections to meet all furnishing needs, including beddings, upholstery, cutlery, storage/and organising units, baskets, lamps, decor items among others. With around 8000-9000 products, it is a paradise for those who developed a new love for organising during the pandemic.



● While DIY is a norm in most parts of the world, it is not the case in India where we rely heavily on helps from carpenters and plumbers among others. To help people assemble their furniture, IKEA has also begun assembly services to ease their Indian consumers’ apprehension. But, if you are up to the challenge and want to assemble your furniture, do check out their fixa tool kit.



● In their bid to be more sustainable, they have sourced a lot of their products, especially textiles from the artisan communities of India.





● In its series of services, IKEA is also offering interior design service where its team will help one re-do their entire kitchen or a particular room - from planning to execution.



● If you are somebody like this author who gets hungry in the middle of shopping, there is a cafe offering a mix of both Swedish and desi food.



Have more questions? Ask us in the comments