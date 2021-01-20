Royal Enfield loyalists in the city have some good news. The oldest motorcycle brand and a global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment launched its pre-owned motorcycle store ‘Vintage’ in Kolkata, a first for the city. With this the total tally of RE’s vintage store across India stands at 12.

The Vintage Store’s format deal exclusively in pre-owned, refurbished and restored motorcycles and is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the two-wheeler industry. It is designed for existing and potential Royal Enfield customers looking for quality tested motorcycles with optimum value and a hassle-free experience. Vintage will also be a trusted platform for aficionados to own a piece of the Royal Enfield legacy.

Commenting about the expansion of the dealership network, Jayapradeep, National Business Head, India, Royal Enfield offers, “At Royal Enfield, we are constantly working towards offering new experiences and formats to our customers. Kolkata has always been one of our bastion markets and the overwhelming love that our motorcycles receive has been a major reason for us to open our Vintage store here. With Vintage, we have created a place where epic motorcycling journeys, experiences, and stories will never end and will be passed on from one owner to another. The Vintage store will make this transition smooth and hassle-free.”