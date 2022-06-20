Kapil Sharma, Daler Mehndi cheer Mika Singh for his reality show 'Swayamvar'

Popular singer Mika Singh is all set for his reality show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti in which he will be seen seeking out his life partner. The show is hosted by Bollywood singer Shaan.



The show will premiere on Sunday bringing celebrity guests including Mika's best friend Kapil Sharma, Mika's elder brother and bhangra star Daler Mehndi, Krushna Abhishek and Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Karan Wahi, Niyati Fatnani, Ishaan Dhawan, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and many more cheering and supporting him in his quest for his life partner. Mika posted a teaser for the show on his Instagram.

Mika said: "I am very excited and all set to find my dream girl finally. I am blessed as so many people love me and as I start my journey all the people who are a part of my life have joined me on the show to help me make the most important decision of my life."

"Daler paaji, my elder brother and a father figure to me, Shaan my best friend who I've known for more than 20 years now will be my wingman, Kapil Sharma my brother, Divyanka Tripathi, Raveena Tandon and many others," he adds.

"I share a very close bond with all these people. They are not coming here as celebrities but as my friends. I hope all the viewers love the show and shower me with their blessings on this important journey," he concludes.

Produced by SOL Productions the show features 12 contestants who will compete to win over Mika Singh.

Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti will start airing on Star Bharat from June 19.