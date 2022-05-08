Product review: Kiko Milano’s limited edition birthday collection of cosmetics

First of all, Happy Birthday to Kiko Milano, which celebrates 25 years in business. The celebrations are in order with its limited edition birthday collection. Let’s begin with the product that deserves the loudest applause—the Lasting Duo Eye Pencil in matte and metallic finish. It glides on smoothly and works the best for crisp lines. The pigmentation packs a punch and stays on for long enough.

Luxurious Lashes Maxi Volume Brush Mascara is a thick formulation that sculpts the lashes well. A single stroke is good enough unless you’re going for an intense look. A word of caution: The applicator is quite broad, therefore those of you with tiny eyelashes need to apply the product carefully for it to not stain the eye area.

The Sparkling Lip Balm is a gorgeous sparkly lip product that is both fun and utilitarian. It has a silver finish that brightens the lips. But personally, I enjoyed it more as a lipstick topper to add a bit of shine, than just using it as a balm. And for those of us used to nice thick lip balms, this may not be the answer.

Luxurious Lashes Maxi Volume Brush Mascara Price: Rs 890

Sparkling Lip Balm Price: Rs 1,050

Lasting Duo Eye Pencil Price: Rs 1,250

Availability: Kiko Milano stores, Instagram page