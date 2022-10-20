Senco Gold & Diamonds launches Festival of Artistry campaign this Dhanteras with Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani as the ambassador of Festival of Artistry campaign

Senco Gold & Diamonds, the largest organised jewellery retailer in Eastern India (based on number of stores), announced a new campaign - Festival of Artistry with Bollywood heartthrob and brand ambassador Kiara Advani to celebrate upcoming Dhanteras and Diwali, on Friday October 21.

Senco Gold & Diamonds has also come up with exciting Dhanteras Shagun offers across gold, diamond, platinum and silver jewellery for its customers during the auspicious festive season.

Some of the new launches

Joita Sen, director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Dhanteras and Diwali are among the biggest jewellery-buying festivals. From Navratri to Dhanteras, we celebrate this auspicious season of festivities with exquisite artistry through our traditional and modern festive jewellery collections. Our campaign titled #FestivalofArtistry featuring Kiara Advani personifies today’s Indian women as they prepare to welcome good fortune and prosperity into their life with the auspicious touch of pure gold and exclusive jewellery from Senco Gold and Diamonds.”

A gorgeous newly-launched necklace

Apart from the two new collections, the brand has also launched Dhanteras offers which will be available across Senco Gold & Diamonds’. Customers can avail of the following offers across Senco’s 127 showrooms and online marketplace.

Gold jewellery

Rs 100 off per gram on gold rate

15% off on making charges

Diamond jewellery

Upto 10% off on diamond value

Upto 75 % off on making charges

Free insurance and EMI on diamond jewellery

New collection of everyday wear jewellery

Platinum jewellery

Upto 20% off on making charges

Silver and Gossip collections

Upto 15% off on MRP/making charges