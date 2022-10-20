Senco Gold & Diamonds launches Festival of Artistry campaign this Dhanteras with Kiara Advani
Senco Gold & Diamonds has also come up with exciting Dhanteras Shagun offers across gold, diamond, platinum and silver jewellery for its customers during the auspicious festive season.
Senco Gold & Diamonds, the largest organised jewellery retailer in Eastern India (based on number of stores), announced a new campaign - Festival of Artistry with Bollywood heartthrob and brand ambassador Kiara Advani to celebrate upcoming Dhanteras and Diwali, on Friday October 21.
Joita Sen, director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Dhanteras and Diwali are among the biggest jewellery-buying festivals. From Navratri to Dhanteras, we celebrate this auspicious season of festivities with exquisite artistry through our traditional and modern festive jewellery collections. Our campaign titled #FestivalofArtistry featuring Kiara Advani personifies today’s Indian women as they prepare to welcome good fortune and prosperity into their life with the auspicious touch of pure gold and exclusive jewellery from Senco Gold and Diamonds.”
Apart from the two new collections, the brand has also launched Dhanteras offers which will be available across Senco Gold & Diamonds’. Customers can avail of the following offers across Senco’s 127 showrooms and online marketplace.
Gold jewellery
Rs 100 off per gram on gold rate
15% off on making charges
Diamond jewellery
Upto 10% off on diamond value
Upto 75 % off on making charges
Free insurance and EMI on diamond jewellery
Platinum jewellery
Upto 20% off on making charges
Silver and Gossip collections
Upto 15% off on MRP/making charges