Fitness enthusiast Jacqueline Fernandez gives five tips on the ideal workout wardrobe

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is all about fitness and with the launch of her newest brand Just F she is going a step ahead to help others get the right kind of guidance. The actor who has launched the activewear brand has said whether it is running marathons, sweating it out on the treadmill or even practising yoga, it is important to have the right kind of wardrobe.

In an interview, Jacqueline said every person should have her own wardrobe so they can comfortably workout and whether it is a tank top or joggers, every part is equally important and essential.

Snug Leggings

Jacqueline says the perfect pair of leggings are well-fitted while also hugging your body and is made of stretchy, flexible fabric that moves with you like lycra, cotton or mesh. She also goes on to say that choosing bright colours helps in the process of energising to carry out the exercise.

Tank Tops

While a tank top is the most versatile piece of clothing, according to Jacqueline, she says it can be paired with just anything and that is what makes is the best part of the wardrobe. It can be paired over leggings, shorts, yoga pants or skirts and can even be layered over a sports bra or even a sweatshirt.

Sports bras

Jacqueline says having the ideal kind of bra is absolutely necessary if women are heading into a strenuous workout session. She goes on to say that it can be paired with leggings or shorts or under a tee or tank for added comfort.

Sneakers

Sneakers have to be the most important and choosing comfortable footwear is a blessing to weary feed in need of comfort. While the sneakers are necessary in the gym, they can also be worn out of it and so it is important to have bold prints and floral designs that can be worn with a shift dress or a skirt. The complete look is ideal if women are stepping out after the gym into the city.

Joggers

Last but not the least, getting the right joggers is important as most celebrities opt for it when not working. The joggers should ideally be colourful or sport funky prints and can easily be worn at all times; inside and outside the gym.