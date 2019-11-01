Know all the secrets behind actor Hina Khan’s skin and body

HINA KHAN, WHO played the roles of an ideal daughter-in-law in Yeh Rista Kya Kehlata Hai and a vamp Kamolika in the tele serials Kausautii Zindagii Kay grabbed global eyeballs last May when she debuted at Cannes. A fashionista who also believes in a lifestyle around fitness, the Mumbai-based actor is now part of Tata Sky Fitness promoting the philosophy of healthy living. She shares her fitness regimen, about being a foodie and more with Indulge.

Your Instagram posts are full of your gym updates. What is your gym schedule like?

I try to work out every day because I don’t like to miss out on exercising. However, due to my hectic schedules I cannot have a fixed time to hit the gym. So, whenever I do, I make sure to spend at least 30 minutes, if not more, doing several types of exercises.

Which fitness regimen are you following now?

I prefer a range of forms to keep it interesting and challenging. As a part of my routine and to strengthen my core, I keep one day of the week for yoga. I enjoy pilates as well and try to incorporate a sessions a few times a week, along with weight training. Moreover, being a water baby, the days I am unable to visit my gym, I choose to swim to work out and de-stress at the same time. I don’t allow monotony to set in with a mundane fitness regime.

Do you have your cheat days?

I am very particular about my diet but one cheat meal in four days is something I have.

Are you a foodie?

Yes, I love to eat but I don’t compromise on my diet very often. Since diet contributes 80 per cent towards our ability to stay fit, it’s important that one religiously follows it.

When shooting or travelling, what is your fitness mantra?

There are many ways to work out without going to the gym. I like to go running or walking or doing crunches and sit ups in my own room or vanity van. With Tata Sky Fitness I get access to a whole lot of fitness advice, tips and tricks from fitness trainers on my television and it also helps on those lazy days when you don’t feel like hitting the gym.

You have a flawless skin. What’s your secret?

It’s all about fitness. I work out almost every day and that keeps my body and mind healthy. When one works out, he or she sweats and this helps to open up the pores. That’s when your skin starts breathing and this keeps it glowing. Also drinking ample amounts of water is very important for that glow.

What can we find in your gym bag?

I love wearing new workout outfits and choose to look good even when I am hitting the gym. I absolutely love Victoria’s Secret for their workout wear and it’s a favourite which dominates my gym wardrobe.

Give us one beauty hack that you follow religiously.

Every morning I take half a scoop of protein and mix it with water and add one tea spoon of ghee to it. I drink it on empty stomach, first thing every morning.