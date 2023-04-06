Rotate and revolve with Malaika Arora: Five benefits of Parivrtta Utkatasana

Over the years, actress Malaika Arora has become the epitome of fitness and elegance in B-Town. Her social media handles boasts her consistent exercise routine, eventually amassing almost a cult following of fitness enthusiasts. Adding to this, yoga studio Diva Yoga has recently posted a picture of the actress doing Parivrtta Utkatasana (revolved chair pose), on their Instagram handle. For the unversed, Parivrtta Utkatasana is a detoxifying posture, where one needs to twist from the thoracic spine while holding the body's centre in Chair position.



If you are someone who feels inspired and are curious to find out the benefits of the posture before you venture into it, we have got you covered! Here are five benefits of Parivrtta Utkatasana:

Parivrtta Utkatasana increases metabolism, thereby improving digestion.



It relieves stiffness from neck, shoulders, and spine. That, in turn, opens up the chest, shoulder, and upper back.



The pose stretches and strengthens calf muscles, glutes, and thighs. It also improves the motion in ankles.



It stimulates heart and other internal organs in the abdomen. That helps in detoxifying the body.



The posture improves breathing patterns and cultivates internal heat. This also helps in releasing stress and tension from the body.