Prepare for rough summer months with these newly launched hair and skincare products

Temperature and humidity is soaring high with each passing day as Summer is just looming around. Each of us have our own perennial skin issues, which are further worsened with each season. This week we look at five new launches that will help you stay nourished, plump and healthy from top to toe.

Curl Unfurl

If you have a thick curly mane, but find it extremely difficult to keep your locks nourished, homegrown brand Curl Cure is here to spin some magic. Their latest product Hair Tox deep cleanses your scalp and helps you achieve a perfect canvas for gorgeous hair. The product instantly detoxifies and refreshes the scalp that has a tendency for grease and product build-up especially during the humid summer months.

Price: Rs. 1000 for 180gms

Where: curlcure.com & Amazon

Eyes on You

Kiko Milano needs no new introduction when it comes to premium make-up options. However, they also have launched an exclusive skincare range that will help you with your post make-up worries. Get skin like butter with their Face & Eye Cleansing Butter enriched with coffee seed oil that cleanses your skin without leaving behind any oil marks. You may use it at the end of the day, or as a part of your early-morning skin care routine to get rid of any traces of dirt and oil build-up.

Price: Rs. 1150

Where: kikocosmetics.com

Fruity Care

Juice Beauty is a blessing in anyone’s skincare routine. Enriched with natural extracts, their newly introduced revitalizing, brightening skincare range helps promote healthy-looking radiance every day. The Green Apple Peel Full Strength Exfoliating Mask is ideal for women in their 20’s and up. Beneficial for skin with dark spots, discolouration and uneven skin tone, the mask delivers spa-grade exfoliation for optimal age defying results. Green Apple extracts will also help you feel refreshed during hot summer months.

Price: Rs. 5000

Where: juicebeauty.com

Sun Protect

Skeyndor’s Blue Light Technology SPF50+ Ocean Respect Protective Cream is one product that is a must have in your pre-summer skincare regimen. Face cream with a very high sun protection factor, the product directly blocks HEV blue light rays. It is non-greasy and water resistant with their newest Ocean Respect formula that helps your skin stay protected from external skin irritants as well.

Price: Rs. 3390

Where: skeyndor.in

Oil Spoil

Brillare is one of the latest homegrown brands in the natural beauty and personal care boom in India. Made with natural ingredients, their products are safe to use on any skin type across seasons. Their Onion Hair Oil Shots is a natural remedy for ones dealing with hair loss issues. It is also a one-stop solution for individuals who seldom get any time to indulge in elaborate hair care routines. Apply this oil shot on your scalp and massage it well ahead of shampooing for best results. It is enriched with the goodness of Bakuchiol Oil as well.

Price: Rs.895

Where: brillare.co.in