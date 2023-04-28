Celebrity tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali shares things to know before getting inked

Mumbai-based celebrity tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali, who specialises in charcoal and digital art, was fascinated by how the skin can be used as a canvas for art when he was exposed to tattoo art back in 2006. Since then, this self-taught artist has been following his passion fervently and is currently the most sought after artist, especially among the Indian cricket team. Excerpts:

You have worked with Viral Kohli. What was that experience like?

It was an amazing experience. He is so down-to-earth and humble and fun-loving. Despite being an international sensation, he never made us feel so. He trusted us with his tattoo design and that was an honour and a one-of-its-kind experience for sure.

What does it take to be good tattoo artist?

Understand the artwork. Image reading is the most important thing when it comes to photo realism tattoos and when we make such tattoos or teach them, we always say that the final tattoo output must look better than the reference. It takes a lot of patience, an eye for detail, dedication, and most importantly practice.

How difficult is it to excel in tattoo art?

Well, we’ve always believed that anyone can become a tattoo artist. It is the art that takes more than the medium which is tattooing. With a love for art and dedication and consistency, it is not difficult to become a good tattoo artist. However, before considering it as a full-time profession, one must be sure of the time they can put into practice, the knowledge they have to gain, and the techniques that are needed to be learned. After all, it is a serious profession because the artist is working on human skin here.

What kind of tattoos are trending now?

Minimal tattoos still take the front seat. They will be trending for a while but apart from that, miniature photo-realistic tattoos, abstract tattoos, geometric tattoos, and Y2k tattoos are in trend. People don’t always want perfection nowadays. They want raw, abstract, and creative tattoos.

What should one keep in mind before getting a tattoo?

Well, one should do research and be sure of the tattoo one wants to get since it’s a permanent piece of art on their skin. They must be ready to follow thorough aftercare. People can always drop by reputed tattoo studios or professional tattoo artists for a consultation before actually getting a tattoo done.

How safe are tattoo colours in the long run?

They’re safe. The colours that we use are all vegan. And any reputed tattoo brand will use the same. These colours don’t have any side effects. However, everybody ’s skin reacts differently to tattoos so one must start small or consult their doctor to prevent any unforeseen consequences.